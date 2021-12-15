'Green' hydrogen hub proposed for Inverness

Hydrogen energy is recognized as the most promising secondary energy in the 21st century. It has the advantages of clean, low carbon, high calorific value, and high conversion rate. In the context of carbon-neutral, the energy structure of many countries will gradually transit from a fossil energy focus to a clean energy society. The development of hydrogen production technology plays an irreplaceable role in emission reduction, deep decarbonization, and improvement of utilization efficiency. Meanwhile, hydrogen application is progressively infiltrating into many other fields besides the traditional use, such as industrial manufacture, transportation, construction, power generation, etc.
