ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

'Green' hydrogen hub proposed for Inverness

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "green" hydrogen hub has been proposed for Inverness. Renewable energy business H2 Green and gas distribution company SGN have agreed a deal to develop the project. The hub has been proposed for a former gas holder site. The hydrogen would be used to fuel HGVs....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

‘In the End, All Hydrogen Needs to Be Green': CEO of German Energy Giant RWE

While there is excitement in some quarters about the potential of so-called green hydrogen, the vast majority of hydrogen generation is currently based on fossil fuels. Speaking to CNBC, RWE CEO Markus Krebber said hydrogen was required "for those parts of the economy which cannot be electrified." The CEO of...
ENVIRONMENT
stockxpo.com

William Blair Commentary: Green Hydrogen’s Role in Energy Transition

Green hydrogen is an emerging yet credible technology used to lower carbon emissions where electrification is less effective—and we believe its growth could be among the highest of any area of the energy transition, creating niche opportunities for companies and investors. Hydrogen Goes Green. Hydrogen itself is a colorful...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Australia’s Northern Territory to host major green hydrogen project

A 10GW green hydrogen project in the Australian outback – using a novel water-to-air hydrogen production technology – has been granted Major Project Status by the Northern Territory (NT) Government. As such, the US$10.75bn facility will be fast-tracked through the planning process, with the state government working with developer Aqua Aerem to bring the project to full scale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Brenham Banner-Press

Certarus and Plug Power Partner on Green Hydrogen Supply and Expansion of Distribution Infrastructure

Plug Power to Supply Up To 10 Tons Per Day of Green Hydrogen, Certarus to Serve as Preferred Third-Party Logistics Provider. HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Certarus (USA) Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation"), North America's leading transporter of compressed natural gas and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, have entered into a long-term supply and logistics agreement to further scale and expand the infrastructure needed to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen fuel. The companies will leverage their collective expertise in hydrogen production, mobile energy distribution and related technologies to enhance the North American supply chain – helping to make hydrogen fuel an affordable and convenient option for companies looking to reduce carbon emissions and achieve ESG goals across multiple industry sectors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inverness#Hydrogen Fuel#Renewable Energy#Sgn#Green
Times Union

Plug Power pushes green hydrogen future with new distribution deal

COLONIE - Fuel cell maker Plug Power of Latham has yet again brokered another deal that sets the company up for what it believes is a green hydrogen future. Plug Power (Nasdaq: PLUG) announced Tuesday that it had entered into a "long-term supply and logistics" agreement with a Canadian company called Certarus Ltd. to provide the company with "green" hydrogen that will be used by customers of both companies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

BPCL Partners with BARC For Green Hydrogen Production: Here's Why it is Essential

Investing.com -- The state-owned petroleum refineries company Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) has partnered with the premier Indian nuclear research centre Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to augment the technology of alkaline electrolyzer, which will boost the country’s green hydrogen production. Huge quantities of hydrogen are used...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Photovoltaic Hydrogen Production Leads Green Revolution

Hydrogen energy is recognized as the most promising secondary energy in the 21st century. It has the advantages of clean, low carbon, high calorific value, and high conversion rate. In the context of carbon-neutral, the energy structure of many countries will gradually transit from a fossil energy focus to a clean energy society. The development of hydrogen production technology plays an irreplaceable role in emission reduction, deep decarbonization, and improvement of utilization efficiency. Meanwhile, hydrogen application is progressively infiltrating into many other fields besides the traditional use, such as industrial manufacture, transportation, construction, power generation, etc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Love Blooms When Green Hydrogen Meets Offshore Wind Turbines

The green hydrogen craze shows no sign of slowing down on the heels of last year’s pandemic-fueled pause in the global economy. In something of an ironic twist, the plastic supply chain could help rev the renewability trend up a notch or two more. One example is the hydrogen-curious wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa, which has just signed a contract with the thermoplastics wizard Strohm, aimed at piping green hydrogen from offshore turbines.
ENVIRONMENT
pv-magazine.com

New solution to store residential, commercial PV electricity as green hydrogen

Home Power Solutions (HPS), a German residential hydrogen storage system manufacturer, has expanded its product range to include a new hydrogen storage solution for commercial properties and apartment buildings. Its new Förster solution features a control and energy management unit that can interconnect up to 10 of the company's hydrogen-based...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Brazil and Chile could lead charge to affordable green hydrogen

With the rapid expansion in plans for electrolyzer production facilities worldwide set to drive down costs, U.S.-owned analyst WoodMackenzie has said Brazil and Chile are “amongst the front-runners” to harness affordable clean hydrogen this decade. The Scotland-based data company, which is owned by New Jersey business Verisk, has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Daily Ardmoreite

Woodside Energy, Ltd announces plans for green hydrogen facility

The Ardmore Development Authority (ADA), OG&E, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, and First Mode are pleased to announce that leading Australian energy producer Woodside has announced plans to expand its portfolio of hydrogen production opportunities to the US, securing land in Ardmore, Oklahoma for future development of a modular hydrogen facility and entering a memorandum of understanding with Hyzon Motors.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Australian energy company bringing “green hydrogen” plant to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore is embracing the future by welcoming a renewable energy producer from Australia. The city decided to sell land in Westport Industrial Park to an Australian energy company called Woodside. The land on Key Drive is the future home of H20K, a green hydrogen production facility,...
ARDMORE, OK
CleanTechnica

Insurmountable Green Hydrogen Barriers In Australia Or Just Minor Obstacles?

Australia is known to be a dry continent overall (except when the floods come, as is the case at the moment in Queensland). So, a study decrying the huge amount of clean water that is needed to produce green hydrogen is going to get a few readers. I see it as another part of the fight to keep fossil fuel fracked gas in the energy mix.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

£3 million funding to help off-grid communities develop greener energy

Communities in off-grid locations are being invited to apply for a share in £3 million worth of funding to help them develop greener and cheaper energy.The investment aims to empower communities which operate existing local independent grid electricity systems to develop independent and climate-friendly electricity supplies.The Scottish Government said £3 million is being made available through its Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (Cares) to help those in rural and island areas develop projects in 2022-23.Applications to the fund, administered by Local Energy Scotland, are now open.We know that there are some unique challenges to establishing zero and low carbon electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Giant kites to drag cargo ships across oceans in bid to cut down carbon use

Giant kites that drag cargo ships across the sea will be trialled to help reduce carbon emissions.In January, the first of the 500 square meter kites will aid a ship – the 154-metre-long Ville de Bordeaux – on its trade journey across the Atlantic Ocean for six months of trials before full roll-out.The kites, titled ‘SeaWing’, were developed by French tech company, Airseas, in hopes to reduce fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent.The SeaWing is an automatic kite based on parafoil technology and will be used to tow commercial ships across sea journeys.At full-size, the 1,000...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy