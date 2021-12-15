ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stacey Solomon spent three days decorating 'worst tree' – fans react

By Nichola Murphy
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacey Solomon has put up the Christmas tree at her family home, Pickle Cottage, but she was quick to describe it as "the worst tree on Instagram." The Loose Women star shared stunning family photos that showed Leighton, Rex, Zachary and Rose all wearing matching green velvet pyjamas as they sat...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
heatworld

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's pre-nup

Stacey Solomon’s come a very long way since becoming a mum at the age of 17. Thanks to her talent for presenting, endorsement deals and sheer hard work, the 32 year old is one of the country’s most in-demand stars, amassing a reported £5million fortune and living in her dream home in the Essex countryside – dubbed Pickle Cottage – with fiancé Joe Swash and her four children, Zach, 13, Leighton, nine, Rex, two, and two-month-old Rose.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Stacey Solomon reveals her stunning festive door display for Christmas

Stacey Solomon has revealed her stunning door display as she decks out the entrance to her home for Christmas. Stacey shared a photograph of the whole family outside the door to their home, dubbed Pickle Cottage, in front of an incredible festive display. The door is framed with light up...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Solomon
Hello Magazine

Stacey Solomon posts emotional message as baby Rose reaches sweet milestone

Stacey Solomon is a doting mum to four children, and since the arrival of baby Rose, she has been thrilling fans with sweet insights into her life. DISCOVER: Stacey Solomon's living room transformation revealed following safety concerns. And during the week, the family marked a sweet milestone as baby Rose...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Stacey Solomon reveals 'strict' house rules at £1.2m home Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram on Wednesday night to reveal her brand-new cream sofas before swiftly declaring that she has house rules to ensure they are kept looking spotless. The Sort Your Life Out host shared a video of her latest lounge set-up with gorgeous 'teddy' sofas made from a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Real Tree#Loose Women#Instagram Stories
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby wows in plunging dress and incredible jewels

Holly Willoughby stunned her fans on Saturday when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a plunging white dress. The This Morning star posted a clip on Instagram showcasing several beautiful looks in which she modelled some stunning jewellery from her new women's lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon's collaboration with jewellery brand Kirstie Le Marque. One photo saw Holly command attention in her blazer-style frock, which she teamed with stacks of necklaces of varying lengths that drew attention to her bare chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Taste Of Home

Joanna Gaines Just Shared Photos of Her Christmas Trees, and We Love Them All

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a winter wonderland home for Christmas? Decorating the house with my mom and sister when I was younger kept the seasonal magic alive, but as we grew up, I felt it start to slip. That’s why my family slowly started getting together again for wine and Christmas decorating at my folks’ place. And, truthfully, it really has brought the magic back into my holiday mood.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shock: Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Gets A Full-Blown Makeover? Surprised With ‘Hollywood’s It Girl’ Moniker

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt allegedly had a full-blown makeover after she got people talking from her outing. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt previously made headlines following her red-carpet appearances at The Eternals premiere in Los Angeles, Rome, and London. The 15-year-old surprised fans when she wore her mom Angelina Jolie’s old dresses because the teenager used to be a tomboy.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy