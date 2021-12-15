ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin could be worthless

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlighty’s central bank questioned whether there was any inherent worth in the most prominent digital currency, which has soared in value this year to close to $50,000 a piece. The deputy governor, Sir Jon Cunliffe, said the Bank had to be ready for risks linked to the rise...

