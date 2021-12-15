Weather Now: Windy, Dry Warmer Thursday; Near Record High Possible

Good Morning

Showers expected to end just before dawn. Early morning clouds will give way to some partial sun by afternoon. It will be a very mild day for mid December with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds will gust 25-35 mph with a Small Craft Advisory

The record warm high temperature for Thursday, December 16 is 62°F from 1971. We may come close to that IF we get enough sun to peek through the afternoon cloud cover

We’ll have another mild day on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Unsettled weather returns for Saturday with a chilly rain that may mix with wet snow and sleet well inland

BIG WEATHER CHANGES SATURDAY:

A cold rain is expected to overspread the area on Saturday. There may be a bit of wet snow and sleet mixed in with the rain across northern areas before changing to all rain. High temperatures only in the upper 30s.

