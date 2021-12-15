ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic landmark: 800,000 Americans have died of COVID-19

capradio.org
 6 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The coronavirus has now killed more than 800,000 people in the U.S., more deaths than any other country has reported. The U.S. also leads the world in diagnosed cases with more than 50 million. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Eight hundred thousand...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
foodcontessa.com

622 Vaccinated Oregonians Died of Covid-19; 64% Were White Americans

According to state records, more than 620 fully vaccinated persons in Oregon have died of COVID-19, with many of them being White Americans. Since the start of the epidemic, health officials in Oregon have documented a total of 622 breakthrough COVID-19 fatalities. At least 64 percent of the deaths among the completely vaccinated, or 402, were White Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Dean
buzzfeednews.com

Omicron Now Accounts For Majority Of New COVID Cases In US

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. The variant is now the dominant strain in the US, quickly toppling the long predominant Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Covid#Pandemic#Npr#Emory University
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
WNYT

Over 800,000 COVID-19 deaths recorded since start of pandemic

An NBC News tally has confirmed more than 800,000 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The grim milestone comes as more cases of the omicron variant are reported across the country. However, experts believe it's still the delta variant that is leading to more severe cases and deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
capradio.org

More and more families grieve as the U.S. COVID-19 death toll rises

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. For every one of the 800,000 U.S. lives lost during the pandemic, there's a family and a community grieving. We remember two people who died earlier this year. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. For every one of those 800,000 lives lost, there's a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
capradio.org

How much could the omicron variant disrupt American life this winter?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. First projections of the variant's impact find a range of possibilities, from just a relatively small acceleration of the current trajectory to a big new wave that could rival last winter's surge. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. How much could the omicron variant...
SCIENCE
capradio.org

COVID-19 victim, Florinda Flores, never held back her love or food

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. We are remembering some of the 800,000 people who died in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Florinda Flores, 85, a beloved grandmother in Roswell, N.M., died earlier this year. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Well, the United States has lost 800,000 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Talk 1490

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19 [Photos]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As of Monday, the United States has lost 800,000 Americans from COVID-19 after almost two years in this global pandemic. On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156 confirmed deaths. This total is more than in any other country in the world (Brazil is second on the list with 616,000 deaths).
CONGRESS & COURTS
capradio.org

The economy is on edge as COVID-19 cases rise

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Rising coronavirus cases are forcing the cancellation of sporting events, Broadway shows and in-person meetings. Economic fallout from the new omicron variant could come next. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The NFL's postponing games. Broadway's lights are dimming in many places. And yesterday,...
NFL
capradio.org

Omicron cases could overwhelm an already fragile health system

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dr. Craig Spencer of New York-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan, about the omicron variant's effect on medical care in the U.S. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. And we have called Dr. Craig Spencer. He's...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy