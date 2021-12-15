ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school football coach is among the 800,000 U.S. pandemic deaths

capradio.org
 6 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. High school football coach Charles Peterson of Columbia, S.C., is remembered...

www.capradio.org

WRAL

Parents sent child to school with COVID-19

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Around 75 students had to quarantine after parents of one student at the Calif. school knowingly sent their child to class after they had tested positive for COVID-19.
EDUCATION
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
HuffingtonPost

U.S. COVID Deaths Surpass Grim Milestone Of More Than 800,000

The United States has now surpassed 800,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than the population of Seattle (about 737,000), Denver (about 715,000), or Washington, D.C. (about 690,000). It’s roughly equivalent to all of Kansas City, Missouri, (about 508,000) and Pittsburgh (about 303,000) combined.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Montanan

First known case of omicron detected in Montana

The first known case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Montana, the Department of Public Health and Human Services said on Monday. “DPHHS officials have detected the Omicron variant through testing of positive COVID-19 samples from two Montana residents in their 30s with travel history to South Africa,” the department said in […] The post First known case of omicron detected in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Reuters

U.S. COVID-19 deaths approach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday was approaching 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths, as the nation braces for a potential surge in infections due to more time spent indoors with colder weather and the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. The milestone means the U.S. death toll from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
times-georgian.com

U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 800,000

MONDAY, Dec. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The COVID-19 death toll in the United States reached 800,000 on Monday, and one expert believes it will likely hit 1 million at some point in 2022. The 800,156 confirmed deaths in the nearly two years since the first known U.S. victims of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
capradio.org

Police in South Carolina are searching for a fugitive hog

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Authorities in Sumter say it's "wreaking havoc" — digging up local yards. Luckily, people have experience with this. Last month in Sumter, a pig was blocking traffic. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. South Carolina police are searching...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools Suspend Extracurriculars To Suppress COVID-19 Surge

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools on Monday announced it will suspend all non-athletic extracurricular activities temporarily in an effort to combat a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases. The school system said it is committed to remaining open, and will only return to virtual instruction if required by local or state government. “The decisions we make as a school system, while navigating the complexities of this ongoing pandemic, are guided by our commitment to ensure the health and wellness of our students and staff,” the school system said in an announcement. “We also know that for most of our students, their academic and social-emotional needs are best met when they are in person.” The suspension, which includes clubs, programs and in-person tutoring, will start Wednesday and go until Jan. 7. Athletic activities will continue as scheduled, but players must provide proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing. All winter break games are canceled, and beginning Monday, teams that have three or more cases will pause activities for 14 days. The school system said it will provide an update on its efforts by Thursday, Dec. 30.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
capradio.org

COVID is again raging across the U.S. just as Americans gather for the holidays

A surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. is seriously altering previously promising holiday plans for many Americans. As many people traveled over the weekend, health officials and state leaders issued serious warnings about the coronavirus as the U.S. experienced record new infections. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control...
NFL
capradio.org

As the pandemic persists, more schools embrace outdoor classes

Copyright 2021 Wisconsin Public Radio. To see more, visit Wisconsin Public Radio. Some schools moved classes outdoors when the pandemic began — now it's a growing trend. There are nearly 600 outdoor and nature-based schools across the U.S. One of the newest is in western Wisconsin. Follow us for...
EDUCATION
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH

