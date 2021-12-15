ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket-Kohli available for S Africa ODIs, says no rift with Rohit

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – India test captain Virat Kohli confirmed his availability for the one-day leg of the team’s South Africa tour on Wednesday and said he was “tired” of explaining there was no rift between him and the team’s new white-ball captain Rohit...

