Feed Me, Seymour! Frank Oz knew in an instant he “fucked up.” Those are, after all, the exact words the iconic director uses when discussing his original ending that nearly torpedoed the otherwise sublime musical Little Shop of Horrors. But he knew immediately how to fix the problem. And once completed (a second time around), the Warner Bros. film would go on to become a classic. Little Shop of Horrors arrived in theaters Dec. 19, 1986. Starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, the late Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin and legendary singer Levi Stubbs, the film was based on the 1982 off-Broadway musical by...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO