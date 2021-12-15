ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WPD searching for missing woman

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NU2C_0dNKGEWL00

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 69-year-old Shirley R. Vaughn. She was last in north Wichita, near 21st and Oliver around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Shirley is described as 5'2", 185lbs with grey hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not provided, but Shirley does wear glasses. She frequents local Walmarts and drives a 1998 red Chevrolet Cavalier, disabled tag #26652.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Clothing#Wpd#Walmarts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
530
Followers
473
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy