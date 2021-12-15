WPD searching for missing woman

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 69-year-old Shirley R. Vaughn. She was last in north Wichita, near 21st and Oliver around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Shirley is described as 5'2", 185lbs with grey hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not provided, but Shirley does wear glasses. She frequents local Walmarts and drives a 1998 red Chevrolet Cavalier, disabled tag #26652.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.