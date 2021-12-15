ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm temps & rain to end the week

By Steve Raleigh
WCPO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of rain is heading for us starting tomorrow and continuing through Saturday midday. We could see enough rain to cause minor flooding issues by Saturday. In the meantime, it's mainly just clouds until Thursday midday. The rain becomes heavy in...

www.wcpo.com

KETK / FOX51 News

Sunday Forecast: The week ahead starts cold and ends warm

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually clear out from north to south. Lows in the upper-30s to low-40s. Wind: N 10 mph. TOMORROW: Clouds increase throughout the day. Highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Wind: NE 10 mph. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. High: 49. Wind: NE 5 mph. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 36. High: […]
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: Another warm-up possible by the end of the week

Anyone heading out this morning might want to find that ice scraper. Frost has developed as low temperatures dropped into the lower 20s and upper 10s. Give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape the windshields and get the defroster working. SUNDAY. We will see temperatures reach around 40 degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
Mysuncoast.com

A warm Sunday, then Tuesday rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied the record high Saturday, hitting 84°. We have one more 80 degree day, then cooler air moves in for Christmas Week. We’re tracking a storm that is still on track for Monday night and Tuesday. This storm is our one and only chance for rain in December. RIght now we’re calling Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. The main risk as the storm pushes across the Suncoast is the potential of areas of heavy rain which could lead to ponding of water on roads. We continue to watch the storm for any signs of severe thunderstorms as it gets closer. As the storms pulls away from Florida Tuesday night, much cooler air returns. In this case, much cooler means low 70s for highs, low 50s for lows, and that’s average for late December. You should know where your umbrella and your jacket is, but you won’t need them today. And our Suncoast weather looks quiet as can be for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
SARASOTA, FL
FOX Carolina

Rain Ending Sunday, Much Colder Into Early Next Week

Overnight we'll continue to see showers, with some rumbles of thunder not being ruled out. The risk for severe weather is low. A cold front will move across the area late tonight, with the threat for showers continuing, and watch for pockets of dense fog as well.. Lows will be in the low 50s for the Upstate, with low 40s in the mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
WSFA

Rain ends tonight, more possible next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today’s rain and heavy thunderstorms have been pretty widespread. Some of the storms were rather strong, packing a bit of a punch with gusty winds and torrential rain. There will continue to be rain through the evening and overnight, becoming increasingly scattered and light as...
MONTGOMERY, AL

