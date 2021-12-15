Warm temps & rain to end the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied the record high Saturday, hitting 84°. We have one more 80 degree day, then cooler air moves in for Christmas Week. We’re tracking a storm that is still on track for Monday night and Tuesday. This storm is our one and only chance for rain in December. RIght now we’re calling Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. The main risk as the storm pushes across the Suncoast is the potential of areas of heavy rain which could lead to ponding of water on roads. We continue to watch the storm for any signs of severe thunderstorms as it gets closer. As the storms pulls away from Florida Tuesday night, much cooler air returns. In this case, much cooler means low 70s for highs, low 50s for lows, and that’s average for late December. You should know where your umbrella and your jacket is, but you won’t need them today. And our Suncoast weather looks quiet as can be for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO