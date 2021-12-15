ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epithelial phenotype restoring drugs suppress macular degeneration phenotypes in an iPSC model

By Ruchi Sharma
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), a blinding eye disease, is characterized by pathological protein- and lipid-rich drusen deposits underneath the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and atrophy of the RPE monolayer in advanced disease stages - leading to photoreceptor cell death and vision loss. Currently, there are no drugs that stop drusen formation...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Short-term changes in retinal and choroidal relative flow volume after anti-VEGF treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration

The effects of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) agents on the native ocular vasculature are poorly understood. This pilot study aimed to assess short-term changes in retinal and choroidal perfusion after anti-VEGF treatment for neovascular exudative age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) using the relative flow volume (RFV) parameter derived from laser speckle flowgraphy. Ten treatment-naÃ¯ve nAMD patients underwent measurements of mean, maximum, minimum, and differential RFV within a retinal arteriolar segment and a choroidal vessel segment outside the neovascular area. Measurement of retinal RFV (rRFV), choroidal RFV (cRFV), and subfoveal choroidal thickness (SCT) was repeated 9 and 35Â days after a single anti-VEGF injection. The treatment caused a statistically significant decrease in the mean rRFV, mean cRFV, and SCT during the follow-up (p"‰<"‰0.05). At the intermediate visit, the mean cRFV and SCT were"‰âˆ’"‰17.6% and"‰âˆ’"‰6.4% compared to baseline, respectively. However, at the final measurement, the mean cRFV was not different from the baseline value, which indicated waning of the anti-VEGF effect. In conclusion, a single anti-VEGF injection in treatment-naÃ¯ve nAMD resulted in a decrease in retinal arteriolar and choroidal perfusion, according to the RFV parameter, which is a promising tool to simultaneously assess retinal and choroidal perfusion changes in response to anti-VEGF therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of macular fluid features on outcomes of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor treatment for type 3 macular neovascularization

We evaluated the impact of macular fluid features on visual and anatomical outcomes in type 3 macular neovascularization (MNV) patients treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). We retrospectively enrolled 89 eyes with type 3 MNV with at least 12Â months of follow-up. All patients were treatment-naÃ¯ve and received a monthly loading injection of anti-VEGF for three months, followed by further injections as required. The association of baseline macular morphology, including intraretinal fluid (IRF) and subretinal fluid (SRF), with visual and anatomical outcomes was analyzed. At baseline, IRF was present in all enrolled patients (100%), and SRF was present in 43.8% (39/89) of them. After 12Â months of treatment, no significant difference was found in terms of best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and changes in central foveal thickness between the eyes with (39) and without (50) SRF at baseline. In addition, the proportion of improved or worsened (gain or loss of more than three lines in the BCVA) visual acuity at 12Â months was not significantly different among the groups. Incidence of macular atrophy during the treatment showed no difference between the groups, regardless of the presence of SRF. In conclusion, the macular fluid morphology, specifically SRF, in type 3 MNV showed no significant correlation with visual and anatomical outcomes during anti-VEGF treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Delayed induction of type I and III interferons mediates nasal epithelial cell permissiveness to SARS-CoV-2

The nasal epithelium is a plausible entry point for SARS-CoV-2, a site of pathogenesis and transmission, and may initiate the host response to SARS-CoV-2. Antiviral interferon (IFN) responses are critical to outcome of SARS-CoV-2. Yet little is known about the interaction between SARS-CoV-2 and innate immunity in this tissue. Here we apply single-cell RNA sequencing and proteomics to a primary cell model of human nasal epithelium differentiated at air-liquid interface. SARS-CoV-2 demonstrates widespread tropism for nasal epithelial cell types. The host response is dominated by type I and III IFNs and interferon-stimulated gene products. This response is notably delayed in onset relative to viral gene expression and compared to other respiratory viruses. Nevertheless, once established, the paracrine IFN response begins to impact on SARS-CoV-2 replication. When provided prior to infection, recombinant IFNÎ² or IFNÎ»1 induces an efficient antiviral state that potently restricts SARS-CoV-2 viral replication, preserving epithelial barrier integrity. These data imply that the IFN-I/III response to SARS-CoV-2 initiates in the nasal airway and suggest nasal delivery of recombinant IFNs to be a potential chemoprophylactic strategy.
SCIENCE
#Drugs#Macular Degeneration#Phenotype#Rpe#Cfh
Nature.com

The role of calcium oscillations in the phenotype selection in endothelial cells

Angiogenesis is an important process in the formation and maintenance of tissues which is driven by a complex system of intracellular and intercellular signaling mechanisms. Endothelial cells taking part in early angiogenesis must select their phenotype as either a tip cells (leading, migratory) or a stalk cells (following). Recent experiments have demonstrated that rapid calcium oscillations within active cells characterize this phenotype selection process and that these oscillations play a necessary role in governing phenotype selection and eventual vessel architecture. In this work, we develop a mathematical model capable of describing these oscillations and their role in phenotype selection then use it to improve our understanding of the biological mechanisms at play. We developed a model based on two previously published and experimentally validated mathematical models of calcium andÂ angiogenesis then use our resulting model to simulate various multi-cell scenarios. We are able to capture essential calcium oscillation dynamics and intercellular communication between neighboring cells. The results of our model show that although the late DLL4 (a transmembrane protein that activates Notch pathway) levels of a cell are connected with its initial IP3 (Inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate) level, cell-to-cell communication determines its eventual phenotype.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Retinal Sign Predict Macular Degeneration Before Vision Is Lost

A new study has shown that the signs of age related macular degeneration can set in earlier than previously thought – even before patients begin to lose their sight. The findings open the door for research into earlier treatment that could help slow down the onset of the condition the most common cause of sight loss in the western world.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Specific ablation of PDGFRÎ²-overexpressing pericytes with antibody-drug conjugate potently inhibits pathologic ocular neovascularization in mouse models

Crosstalk between pericytes and endothelial cells is critical for ocular neovascularization. Endothelial cells secrete platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF)-BB and recruit PDGF receptor Î² (PDGFRÎ²)"“overexpressing pericytes, which in turn cover and stabilize neovessels, independent of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). Therapeutic agents inhibiting PDGF-BB/PDGFRÎ² signaling were tested in clinical trials but failed to provide additional benefits over anti-VEGF agents. We tested whether an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) "“ an engineered monoclonal antibody linked to a cytotoxic agent - could selectively ablate pericytes and suppress retinal and choroidal neovascularization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

LncRNA GAS5 regulates migration and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition in lens epithelial cells via the miR-204-3p/TGFBR1 axis

Diabetic cataract (DC) is a major ocular complication secondary to diabetes mellitus. The epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) of lens epithelial cells (LECs) is an important event in DC progression. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) and microRNAs are involved in various biological processes and disorders. The aim of this study was to investigate the roles of lncRNA growth arrest-specific transcript 5 (GAS5) and microRNA-204-3p (miR-204-3p) deregulation in the pathogenic mechanism of high glucose (HG)-stimulated LECs. The results show that GAS5 was up-regulated, whereas miR-204-3p was down-regulated in anterior lens capsule tissues of DC patients and in HG-treated LECs compared to their controls, respectively. Functional experiments suggest that the lentivirus-mediated depletion of GAS5, as well as overexpression of miR-204-3p, suppressed migration and EMT in HG-treated LECs. Further mechanistic studies revealed that lncRNA GAS5/miR-204-3p/type 1 receptor of transforming growth factor-beta (TGFBR1) has a regulatory role in the process. Collectively, we demonstrated that dysregulation of GAS5 affects lens epithelial cell migration and EMT under HG conditions via the miR-204-3p/TGFBR1 axis. The current findings may provide new insights into the molecular mechanisms of DC development.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Liver fibrosis indices are related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy in individuals with type 2 diabetes

The association between nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) or liver fibrosis and diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) has not been well studied. We aimed to investigate the association of NAFL or liver fibrosis indices and DPN in individuals with type 2 diabetes. In this observational study, we included 264 individuals with type 2 diabetes, and calculated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) liver fat score, NAFLD fibrosis score, and Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) index to evaluate the status of NAFLD or liver fibrosis. DPN was diagnosed when the Michigan Neuropathy Screening Instrument-Physical Examination score was"‰â‰¥"‰2.5. The NAFLD fibrosis score and FIB-4 index were significantly higher in individuals with DPN than in those without DPN. Logistic analyses showed that the NAFLD fibrosis score and FIB-4 index were associated with DPN after adjustment for covariates (adjusted odds ratio 1.474 and 1.961, respectively). In the subgroup analysis, this association was only significant in the group with a high NAFLD liver fat score (>"‰âˆ’"‰0.640). Serum levels of fetuin-A, a hepatokine, were decreased in individuals with abnormal vibration perception or 10-g monofilament tests compared with their counterparts. The present study suggests that liver fibrosis might be associated with DPN in individuals with type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inflammatory activation of surface molecule shedding by upregulation of the pseudoprotease iRhom2 in colon epithelial cells

The metalloproteinase ADAM17 contributes to inflammatory and proliferative responses by shedding of cell-surface molecules. By this ADAM17 is implicated in inflammation, regeneration, and permeability regulation of epithelial cells in the colon. ADAM17 maturation and surface expression requires the adapter proteins iRhom1 or iRhom2. Here we report that expression of iRhom2 but not iRhom1 is upregulated in intestinal tissue of mice with acute colitis. Our analysis of public databases indicates elevated iRhom2 expression in mucosal tissue and epithelial cells from patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Consistently, expression of iRhom2 but not iRhom1 is upregulated in colon or intestinal epithelial cell lines after co-stimulation with tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and interferon gamma (IFNgamma). This upregulation can be reduced by inhibition of Janus kinases or transcription factors NF-kappaB or AP-1. Upregulation of iRhom2 can be mimicked by iRhom2 overexpression and is associated with enhanced maturation and surface expression of ADAM17 which then results in increased cleavage of transforming growth factor (TGF) alpha and junctional adhesion molecule (JAM)-A. Finally, the induction of these responses is suppressed by inhibition of iRhom2 transcription. Thus, inflammatory induction of iRhom2 may contribute to upregulated ADAM17-dependent mediator and adhesion molecule release in IBD. The development of iRhom2-dependent inhibitors may allow selective targeting of inflammatory ADAM17 activities.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Restoring Shank3 in the rostral brainstem of shank3abâˆ’/âˆ’ zebrafish autism models rescues sensory deficits

People with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome, caused by mutations in the SHANK3 gene, commonly exhibit reduced responses to sensory stimuli; yet the changes in brain-wide activity that link these symptoms to mutations in the shank3 gene remain unknown. Here we quantify movement in response to sudden darkness in larvae of two shank3 zebrafish mutant models and show that both models exhibit dampened responses to this stimulus. Using brain-wide activity mapping, we find that shank3âˆ’/âˆ’ light-sensing brain regions show normal levels of activity while sensorimotor integration and motor regions are less active. Specifically restoring Shank3 function in a sensorimotor nucleus of the rostral brainstem enables the shank3âˆ’/âˆ’ model to respond like wild-type. In sum, we find that reduced sensory responsiveness in shank3âˆ’/âˆ’ models is associated with reduced activity in sensory processing brain regions and can be rescued by restoring Shank3 function in the rostral brainstem. These studies highlight the importance of Shank3 function in the rostral brainstem for integrating sensory inputs to generate behavioral adaptations to changing sensory stimuli.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Two Drug Candidates May Slow Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Using a stem-cell-derived model, researchers have identified two drug candidates that may slow dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness for which no treatment exists. The scientists, from the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health, published their findings today in. Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

What Is Juvenile Macular Degeneration?

Juvenile macular degeneration (JMD) is a group of rare inherited eye disorders that cause central vision loss in children and young adults. Central vision is what we see in the middle of our field of vision, rather than what is off to the sides (peripheral vision). The most common JMDs include Stargardt's disease, Best disease, and juvenile retinoschisis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Smartphone-based digital phenotyping for dry eye toward P4 medicine: a crowdsourced cross-sectional study

Multidimensional integrative data analysis of digital phenotyping is crucial for elucidating the pathologies of multifactorial and heterogeneous diseases, such as the dry eye (DE). This crowdsourced cross-sectional study explored a novel smartphone-based digital phenotyping strategy to stratify and visualize the heterogenous DE symptoms into distinct subgroups. Multidimensional integrative data were collected from 3,593 participants between November 2016 and September 2019. Dimension reduction via Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection stratified the collected data into seven clusters of symptomatic DE. Symptom profiles and risk factors in each cluster were identified by hierarchical heatmaps and multivariate logistic regressions. Stratified DE subgroups were visualized by chord diagrams, co-occurrence networks, and Circos plot analyses to improve interpretability. Maximum blink interval was reduced in clusters 1, 2, and 5 compared to non-symptomatic DE. Clusters 1 and 5 had severe DE symptoms. A data-driven multidimensional analysis with digital phenotyping may establish predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory medicine.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Senolytic vaccination improves normal and pathological age-related phenotypes and increases lifespan in progeroid mice

Elimination of senescent cells (senolysis) was recently reported to improve normal and pathological changes associated with aging in mice1,2. However, most senolytic agents inhibit antiapoptotic pathways3, raising the possibility of off-target effects in normal tissues. Identification of alternative senolytic approaches is therefore warranted. Here we identify glycoprotein nonmetastatic melanoma protein B (GPNMB) as a molecular target for senolytic therapy. Analysis of transcriptome data from senescent vascular endothelial cells revealed that GPNMB was a molecule with a transmembrane domain that was enriched in senescent cells (seno-antigen). GPNMB expression was upregulated in vascular endothelial cells and/or leukocytes of patients and mice with atherosclerosis. Genetic ablation of Gpnmb-positive cells attenuated senescence in adipose tissue and improved systemic metabolic abnormalities in mice fed a high-fat diet, and reduced atherosclerotic burden in apolipoprotein E knockout mice on a high-fat diet. We then immunized mice against Gpnmb and found a reduction in Gpnmb-positive cells. Senolytic vaccination also improved normal and pathological phenotypes associated with aging, and extended the male lifespan of progeroid mice. Our results suggest that vaccination targeting seno-antigens could be a potential strategy for new senolytic therapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The relationship between objective app engagement and medication adherence in asthma and COPD: a retrospective analysis

Digital health tools can promote disease self-management, but the association of smartphone app engagement and medication adherence is unclear. We assessed the relationship between objective smartphone app engagement and controller medication use in adults with asthma and COPD. We retrospectively analyzed data from participants enrolled in a digital self-management platform for asthma and COPD. Eligible adults had a smartphone and a paired electronic medication monitor (EMM). Longitudinal, mixed-effects logistic regressions estimated the relationship between daily app engagement (app opens, session duration) and daily controller medication use. Data from 2309 participants (71% asthma; 29% COPD) was analyzed. Opening the app (vs. not opening the app) was associated with significantly greater odds (OR (95% CI)) of using controller medications in asthma (2.08 (1.98, 2.19)) and COPD (1.61 (1.49, 1.75). Longer session duration was also associated with greater odds of using controller medications in asthma and COPD, but the odds of use attenuated with longer session duration in COPD. This study presents a novel assessment of the relationship between objectively-measured smartphone app engagement and controller medication use in asthma and COPD. Such insights may help develop targeted digital health tools and interventions.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

The association of complex genetic background with the prognosis of acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage

Acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage (ALAL) is a rare and highly aggressive malignancy with limited molecular characterization and therapeutic recommendations. In this study, we retrospectively analyzed 1635 acute leukemia cases in our center from January 2012 to June 2018. The diagnose of ALAL was based on either EGIL or 2016 WHO criteria, a total of 39 patients were included. Four patients diagnosed as acute undifferentiated leukemia (AUL) by both classification systems. Among the patients underwent high-throughput sequencing, 89.5% were detected at least one mutation and the median number of gene mutation was 3 (0"“8) per sample. The most frequently mutated genes were NRAS (4, 21%), CEBPA (4, 21%), JAK3 (3, 16%), RUNX1 (3, 16%). The mutations detected in mixed-phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL) enriched in genes related to genomic stability and transcriptional regulation; while AUL cases frequently mutated in genes involved in signaling pathway. The survival analysis strongly suggested that mutation burden may play important roles to predict the clinical outcomes of ALAL. In addition, the patients excluded by WHO criteria had even worse clinical outcome than those included. The association of the genetic complexity of blast cells with the clinical outcomes and rationality of the diagnostic criteria of WHO system need to be evaluated by more large-scale prospective clinical studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Differential expression in humans of the viral entry receptor ACE2 compared with the short deltaACE2 isoform lacking SARS-CoV-2 binding sites

ACE2 is a membrane protein that regulates the cardiovascular system. Additionally, ACE2 acts as a receptor for host cell infection by human coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that emerged as the cause of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and has brought unprecedented burden to economy and health. ACE2 binds the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 with high affinity and shows little variation in amino acid sequence meaning natural resistance is rare. The discovery of a novel short ACE2 isoform (deltaACE2) provides evidence for inter-individual differences in SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility and severity, and likelihood of developing subsequent 'Long COVID'. Critically, deltaACE2 loses SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binding sites in the extracellular domain, and is predicted to confer reduced susceptibility to viral infection. We aimed to assess the differential expression of full-length ACE2 versus deltaACE2 in a panel of human tissues (kidney, heart, lung, and liver) that are implicated in COVID-19, and confirm ACE2 protein in these tissues. Using dual antibody staining, we show that deltaACE2 localises, and is enriched, in lung airway epithelia and bile duct epithelia in the liver. Finally, we also confirm that a fluorescently tagged SARS-CoV-2 spike protein monomer shows low binding at lung and bile duct epithelia where dACE2 is enriched.
SCIENCE

