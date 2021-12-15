Epithelial phenotype restoring drugs suppress macular degeneration phenotypes in an iPSC model

We evaluated the impact of macular fluid features on visual and anatomical outcomes in type 3 macular neovascularization (MNV) patients treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). We retrospectively enrolled 89 eyes with type 3 MNV with at least 12Â months of follow-up. All patients were treatment-naÃ¯ve and received a monthly loading injection of anti-VEGF for three months, followed by further injections as required. The association of baseline macular morphology, including intraretinal fluid (IRF) and subretinal fluid (SRF), with visual and anatomical outcomes was analyzed. At baseline, IRF was present in all enrolled patients (100%), and SRF was present in 43.8% (39/89) of them. After 12Â months of treatment, no significant difference was found in terms of best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and changes in central foveal thickness between the eyes with (39) and without (50) SRF at baseline. In addition, the proportion of improved or worsened (gain or loss of more than three lines in the BCVA) visual acuity at 12Â months was not significantly different among the groups. Incidence of macular atrophy during the treatment showed no difference between the groups, regardless of the presence of SRF. In conclusion, the macular fluid morphology, specifically SRF, in type 3 MNV showed no significant correlation with visual and anatomical outcomes during anti-VEGF treatment.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO