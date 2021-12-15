Epithelial phenotype restoring drugs suppress macular degeneration phenotypes in an iPSC model

The effects of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) agents on the native ocular vasculature are poorly understood. This pilot study aimed to assess short-term changes in retinal and choroidal perfusion after anti-VEGF treatment for neovascular exudative age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) using the relative flow volume (RFV) parameter derived from laser speckle flowgraphy. Ten treatment-naÃ¯ve nAMD patients underwent measurements of mean, maximum, minimum, and differential RFV within a retinal arteriolar segment and a choroidal vessel segment outside the neovascular area. Measurement of retinal RFV (rRFV), choroidal RFV (cRFV), and subfoveal choroidal thickness (SCT) was repeated 9 and 35Â days after a single anti-VEGF injection. The treatment caused a statistically significant decrease in the mean rRFV, mean cRFV, and SCT during the follow-up (p"‰<"‰0.05). At the intermediate visit, the mean cRFV and SCT were"‰âˆ’"‰17.6% and"‰âˆ’"‰6.4% compared to baseline, respectively. However, at the final measurement, the mean cRFV was not different from the baseline value, which indicated waning of the anti-VEGF effect. In conclusion, a single anti-VEGF injection in treatment-naÃ¯ve nAMD resulted in a decrease in retinal arteriolar and choroidal perfusion, according to the RFV parameter, which is a promising tool to simultaneously assess retinal and choroidal perfusion changes in response to anti-VEGF therapy.
