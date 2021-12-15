ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peptidyl transferase center decompaction and structural constraints during early protein elongation on the ribosome

By Bin Jia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeptide bond formation on the ribosome requires that aminoacyl-tRNAs and peptidyl-tRNAs are properly positioned on the A site and the P site of the peptidyl transferase center (PTC) so that nucleophilic attack can occur. Here we analyse some constraints associated with the induced-fit mechanism of the PTC, that promotes this positioning...

