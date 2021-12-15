Peptidyl transferase center decompaction and structural constraints during early protein elongation on the ribosome

Adzuki bean is an important legume crop due to its high-quality protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals as well as rich bioactive substances. However, it is vulnerable to drought at the germination stage. However, little information is available about the genetic control of drought tolerance during seed germination in adzuki bean. In this study, some differential expression proteins (DEPs) were identified during seed germination between the drought-tolerant variety 17235 and drought-sensitive variety 17033 in adzuki bean using iTRAQ method. A total of 2834 proteins were identified in the germinating seeds of these two adzuki beans. Compared with the variety 17033, 87 and 80 DEPs were increased and decreased accumulation in variety 17235 under drought, respectively. Meanwhile, in the control group, a few DEPs, including 9 up-regulated and 21 down-regulated proteins, were detected in variety 17235, respectively. GO, KEGG, and PPI analysis revealed that the DEPs related to carbohydrate metabolism and energy production were significantly increased in response to drought stresses. To validate the proteomic function, the ectopic overexpression of V-ATPase in tobacco was performed and the result showed that V-ATPase upregulation could enhance the drought tolerance of tobacco. The results provide valuable insights into genetic response to drought stress in adzuki bean, and the DEPs could be applied to develop biomarkers related to drought tolerant in adzuki bean breeding projects.

