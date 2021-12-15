ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Talar trochlear morphology may not be a good skeletal indicator of locomotor behavior in humans and great apes

By Shuhei Nozaki
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo reconstruct locomotor behaviors of fossil hominins and understand the evolution of bipedal locomotion in the human lineage, it is important to clarify the functional morphology of the talar trochlea in humans and extant great apes. Therefore, the present study aimed to investigate the interspecific-differences of the talar trochlear morphology among...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Neanderthals Are First Humans to Greatly Influence Their Prehistoric Environment

Ecosystems changed 125,000 years ago because of our prehistoric ancestors. These are the conclusions of an interdisciplinary investigation conducted by archeologists from Leiden University and other scholars. The fire was utilized by Neanderthals to maintain the terrain open, and as a result, they had a significant influence on their local...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emergence of urban growth patterns from human mobility behavior

Cities grow in a bottom-up manner, leading to fractal-like urban morphologies characterized by scaling laws. The correlated percolation model has succeeded in modeling urban geometries by imposing strong spatial correlations; however, the origin of the underlying mechanisms behind spatially correlated urban growth remains largely unknown. Our understanding of human movements has recently been revolutionized thanks to the increasing availability of large-scale human mobility data. This paper introduces a computational urban growth model that captures spatially correlated urban growth with a micro-foundation in human mobility behavior. We compare the proposed model with three empirical datasets, discovering that strong social interactions and long-term memory effects in human movements are two fundamental principles responsible for fractal-like urban morphology, along with the three important laws of urban growth. Our model connects the empirical findings in urban growth patterns and human mobility behavior.
U.K.
pnas.org

A guidebook to incorporate changing human behaviors into planetary models

Humanity is now a geological force. Industries belch greenhouse gases into the sky; dams reroute waterways. People are changing major planetary cycles in the atmosphere, cryosphere, and ocean. These complex, multi-faceted effects have feedbacks that, in turn, affect society. And this presents a problem for researchers looking to understand and predict how Earth is changing in the midst of the Anthropocene: How do we factor our significant and ever-changing impacts and interactions into models of the planet’s biogeochemical cycling and other systems? While models simulating physical, chemical, and ecological cycles, as well as models simulating social dynamics, already exist in the literature, the two types typically aren’t combined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Apes#Early Humans#Modern Humans#Talar
Nature.com

Exploring the potential of moringa leaf extract as bio stimulant for improving yield and quality of black cumin oil

The history of plants to be utilized as medicines is thousands of years old. Black cumin is one of the most widely examined plant possessing naturally occurring compounds with antimicrobial potential. Foliar application of growth stimulators is a successful strategy to enhance yield and quality in many crops. A field study was planned to apply growth stimulator like moringa leaf extract on black cumin crop grown under field conditions using RCB design with three replications. All other agronomic inputs and practices were uniform. The treatments were moringa leaf extract concentrations (10%, 20%), growth stages (40Â days after sowing, 80 DAS, 120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80 DAS, 40"‰+"‰120 DAS, 80"‰+"‰120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) and two controls unsprayed check (i.e. no moringa leaf extract, no water) and sprayed check (no moringa leaf extract"‰+"‰water). Application of 20% moringa leaf extract at stage-7 (40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) had significantly increased plant height, branches plantâˆ’1, essential oil content, fixed oil content, peroxidase value and iodine value of black cumin oil over unsprayed control. Application of moringa leaf extract showed maximum results and improves growth and yield of black cumin when applied at 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing. As this study was only conducted using moringa leaf extract, it is advisable to conduct an experiment with various bio stimulants along with fertilizer combinations and growth regulators to check their synergistic effects for more reliable and acceptable recommendations in future.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: Ice nucleation in a Gram-positive bacterium isolated from precipitation depends on a polyketide synthase and non-ribosomal peptide synthetase

The middle initial was missing from the author Lefevre. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Department of Biological Sciences, University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA, USA. Present address: Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA. These...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural architecture of the human NALCN channelosome

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Depolarizing sodium (Na+) leak currents carried by the NALCN...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Special vulnerability of somatic niche cells to transposable element activation in Drosophila larval ovaries

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57901-2, published online 23 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work was supported by the grant from Russian Foundation for Basic Research [16-04-01524 for M.K.] and by the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences program...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transformation of organic micropollutants along hyporheic flow in bedforms of river-simulating flumes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91519-2, published online 22 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 11, which was incorrectly given as 'Julius KÃ¼hn Institute "“ Federal Research Centre for Cultivated Plants, Institute for Breeding Research on Agricultural Crops, Berlin, Germany'. The correct affiliation is listed below.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Oscars of science reward photonics

Two visionaries of optical lattice clock technology have received recognition in this year's Breakthrough Prizes. For the very first time, the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics has been awarded to pioneers working in the area of photonics. Hidetoshi Katori from the University of Tokyo/RIKEN in Japan and Jun Ye from the University of Colorado/NIST in the US are co-recipients of the 2022 prize for their contributions to the invention and development of the optical lattice clock1. They will equally share the US$3 million prize, each receiving US$1.5 million.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Coupled changes in western South Atlantic carbon sequestration and particle reactive element cycling during millennial-scale Holocene climate variability

Continental shelves have the potential to remove atmospheric carbon dioxide via the biological pump, burying it in seafloor sediments. The efficiency of marine carbon sequestration changes rapidly due to variations in biological productivity, organic carbon oxidation, and burial rate. Here we present a high temporal resolution record of marine carbon sequestration changes from a western South Atlantic shelf site sensitive to Brazil Current-driven upwelling. The comparison of biological records to rare earth element (REE) patterns from authigenic oxides shows a strong relationship between higher biological productivity and stronger particle reactive element cycling (i.e. REE cycling) during rapid climate change events. This is the first evidence that authigenic oxides archive past changes in upper ocean REE cycling by the exported organic carbon. In addition, our data suggest that Brazil Current-driven upwelling varies on millennial-scales and in time with continental precipitation anomalies as registered in Brazilian speleothems during the Holocene. This indicates an ocean"“atmosphere control on the biological pump, most probably related to South American monsoon system variability.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Responses of functional traits in cavity-nesting birds to logging in subtropical and temperate forests of the Americas

Logging causes changes in habitat structure, which can potentially lead to variations in taxonomic and functional richness of biodiversity. Studies on how functional traits in birds are affected by logging operations can provide an important element for the understanding of ecosystem processes. In this paper, we examined how logging in subtropical Andean forests influenced taxonomic and functional diversity of cavity-nesting birds. We used these results to compare how logging affected ecosystem functions in temperate and subtropical forests of the Americas. We used point-counts to examine the effects of logging on taxonomic and functional traits in avian communities (Functional Richness, Functional evenness, Functional Divergence, and Community-weighted mean). We found that logging changed bird richness and abundance, although it had no effect on the functional response to the measured traits. The comparison of our results with those of temperate forests of Canada and Chile reveals differences in the functional richness of birds in these habitats, with a lower impact of logging on functional traits. We highlight the importance of including functional traits in the analyses, since the reduction in the species richness and abundance may not be translated into functional changes within the ecosystem.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Effects of episodic slow slip on seismicity and stress near a subduction-zone megathrust

Slow slip phenomena deep in subduction zones reveal cyclic processes downdip of locked megathrusts. Here we analyze seismicity within a subducting oceanic slab, spanning ~50 major deep slow slip with tremor episodes over 17 years. Changes in rate, b-values, and stress orientations of in-slab seismicity are temporally associated with the episodes. Furthermore, although stress orientations in the slab below these slow slips may rotate slightly, in-slab orientations 20"“50"‰km updip from there rotate farther, suggesting that previously-unrecognized transient slow slip occurs on the plate interface updip. We infer that fluid pressure propagates from slab to interface, promoting episodes of slow slip, which break mineral seals, allowing the pressure to propagate tens of km further updip along the interface where it promotes transient slow slips. The proposed methodology, based primarily on in-slab seismicity, may help monitor plate boundary conditions and slow slip phenomena, which can signal the beginning stages of megathrust earthquakes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human-caused long-term changes in global aridity

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 4, ArticleÂ number:Â 65 (2021) Cite this article. Widespread aridification of the land surface causes substantial environmental challenges and is generally well documented. However, the mechanisms underlying increased aridity remain relatively underexplored. Here, we investigated the anthropogenic and natural factors affecting long-term global aridity changes using multisource observation-based aridity index, factorial simulations from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project phase 6 (CMIP6), and rigorous detection and attribution (D&A) methods. Our study found that anthropogenic forcings, mainly rising greenhouse gas emissions (GHGE) and aerosols, caused the increased aridification of the globe and each hemisphere with high statistical confidence for 1965"“2014; the GHGE contributed to drying trends, whereas the aerosol emissions led to wetting tendencies; moreover, the bias-corrected CMIP6 future aridity index based on the scaling factors from optimal D&A demonstrated greater aridification than the original simulations. These findings highlight the dominant role of human effects on increasing aridification at broad spatial scales, implying future reductions in aridity will rely primarily on the GHGE mitigation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human blood type influences the host-seeking behavior and fecundity of the Asian malaria vector Anopheles stephensi

The nutritional requirements of mosquitoes include both sugar (generally derived from the nectar of flowers) and blood (humans or animals). Mosquitoes express different degrees of preferences towards hosts depending on behavioral, ecological, and physiological factors. These preferences have implications for mosquito-borne disease risk. The present study is directed to reveal the effect of the human blood groups on the fecundity and fertility of the malaria vector Anopheles stephensi. In laboratory tests, mosquitoes were fed on ABO blood groups via artificial membrane feeders, and the level of attraction against different blood groups was tested by the electroantennogram and wind tunnel bioassay under control conditions. Results indicate that the female mosquitoes had a strong preference towards the blood group B, while in the case of females fed on O blood group had the highest digestibility rate. Overall, the human blood type had a significant impact on the fecundity and fertility of female An. stephensi. The highest numbers of eggs are laid, in the case of blood group B, (mean (Â±"‰SD)) 216.3 (8.81) followed by the AB, 104.06 (7.67), and O, 98.01 (7.04). In the case of blood group B, females attain the highest fertility of about 92.1 (9.98). This study provides novel insight into the ABO blood type host choice of the mosquitoes that are still partially unknown and suggests encouraging personal protection for relevant individuals within communities at risk, which is a useful tool for preventing malaria where the An. stephensi is present as a dominant vector.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Satisfied quantitative value can be acquired by short-time bone SPECT/CT using a whole-body cadmium"“zinc"“telluride gamma camera

The aim of this study was to evaluate the quantitative values of short-time scan (STS) of metastatic lesions compared with a standard scan (SS) when acquired by whole-body bone SPECT/CT with cadmium"“zinc"“telluride (CZT) detectors. We retrospectively reviewed 13 patients with bone metastases from prostate cancer, who underwent SPECT/CT performed on whole-body CZT gamma cameras. STSs were obtained using 75, 50, 25, 10, and 5% of the list-mode data for SS, respectively. Regions of interest (ROIs) were set on the increased uptake areas diagnosed as metastases. Intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs) of standardized uptake values (SUVs) for the ROIs were calculated between the SS and each STS, and ICC"‰â‰¥"‰0.8 was set as a perfect correlation. Moreover, the repeatability coefficient (RC) was calculated, and RC"‰â‰¤"‰20% was defined as acceptable. A total of 152 metastatic lesions were included in the analysis. The ICCs between the SS vs. 75%-STS, 50%-STS, 25%-STS, 10%-STS, and 5%-STS were 0.999, 0.997, 0.994, 0.983, and 0.955, respectively. The RCs of the SS vs. 75%-STS, 50%-STS, 25%-STS, 10%-STS, and 5%-STS were 7.9, 12.4, 19.8, 30.8, and 41.3%, respectively. When evaluating the quality of CZT bone SPECT/CT acquired by a standard protocol, 25%-STS may provide adequate quantitative values.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Low plasma serotonin linked to higher nigral iron in Parkinson's disease

A growing body of evidence suggests nigral iron accumulation plays an important role in the pathophysiology of Parkinson's disease (PD), contributing to dopaminergic neuron loss in the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc). Converging evidence suggests this accumulation might be related to, or increased by, serotonergic dysfunction, a common, often early feature of the disease. We investigated whether lower plasma serotonin in PD is associated with higher nigral iron. We obtained plasma samples from 97 PD patients and 89 controls and MRI scans from a sub-cohort (62 PD, 70 controls). We measured serotonin concentrations using ultra-high performance liquid chromatography and regional iron content using MRI-based quantitative susceptibility mapping. PD patients had lower plasma serotonin (p"‰<"‰0.0001) and higher nigral iron content (SNc: p"‰<"‰0.001) overall. Exclusively in PD, lower plasma serotonin was correlated with higher nigral iron (SNc: r(58)"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.501, p"‰<"‰0.001). This correlation was significant even in patients newly diagnosed (<"‰1Â year) and stronger in the SNc than any other region examined. This study reveals an early, linear association between low serotonin and higher nigral iron inÂ PD patients, which is absent in controls. This is consistent with a serotonin-iron relationship in the disease process, warranting further studies to determine its cause and directionality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

circRNA N6-methyladenosine methylation in preeclampsia and the potential role of N6-methyladenosine-modified circPAPPA2 in trophoblast invasion

Here, we performed N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA sequencing to determine the circRNA m6A methylation changes in the placentas during the pathogenesis of preeclampsia (PE). We verified the expression of the circRNA circPAPPA2 using quantitative reverse transcription-PCR. An invasion assay was carried out to identify the role of circPAPPA2 in the development of PE. Mechanistically, we investigated the cause of the altered m6A modification of circPAPPA2 through overexpression and knockdown cell experiments, RNA immunoprecipitation, fluorescence in situ hybridization and RNA stability experiments. We found that increases in m6A-modified circRNAs are prevalent in PE placentas and that the main changes in methylation occur in the 3'UTR and near the start codon, implicating the involvement of these changes in PE development. We also found that the levels of circPAPPA2 are decreased but that m6A modification is augmented. Furthermore, we discovered that methyltransferase"‘like 14 (METTL14) increases the level of circPAPPA2 m6A methylation and that insulin-like growth factor 2 mRNA-binding protein 3 (IGF2BP3) maintains circPAPPA2 stability. Decreases in IGF2BP3 levels lead to declines in circPAPPA2 levels. In summary, we provide a new vision and strategy for the study of PE pathology and report that placental circRNA m6A modification appears to be an important regulatory mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differential expression in humans of the viral entry receptor ACE2 compared with the short deltaACE2 isoform lacking SARS-CoV-2 binding sites

ACE2 is a membrane protein that regulates the cardiovascular system. Additionally, ACE2 acts as a receptor for host cell infection by human coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that emerged as the cause of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and has brought unprecedented burden to economy and health. ACE2 binds the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 with high affinity and shows little variation in amino acid sequence meaning natural resistance is rare. The discovery of a novel short ACE2 isoform (deltaACE2) provides evidence for inter-individual differences in SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility and severity, and likelihood of developing subsequent 'Long COVID'. Critically, deltaACE2 loses SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binding sites in the extracellular domain, and is predicted to confer reduced susceptibility to viral infection. We aimed to assess the differential expression of full-length ACE2 versus deltaACE2 in a panel of human tissues (kidney, heart, lung, and liver) that are implicated in COVID-19, and confirm ACE2 protein in these tissues. Using dual antibody staining, we show that deltaACE2 localises, and is enriched, in lung airway epithelia and bile duct epithelia in the liver. Finally, we also confirm that a fluorescently tagged SARS-CoV-2 spike protein monomer shows low binding at lung and bile duct epithelia where dACE2 is enriched.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy