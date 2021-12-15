Talar trochlear morphology may not be a good skeletal indicator of locomotor behavior in humans and great apes

The nutritional requirements of mosquitoes include both sugar (generally derived from the nectar of flowers) and blood (humans or animals). Mosquitoes express different degrees of preferences towards hosts depending on behavioral, ecological, and physiological factors. These preferences have implications for mosquito-borne disease risk. The present study is directed to reveal the effect of the human blood groups on the fecundity and fertility of the malaria vector Anopheles stephensi. In laboratory tests, mosquitoes were fed on ABO blood groups via artificial membrane feeders, and the level of attraction against different blood groups was tested by the electroantennogram and wind tunnel bioassay under control conditions. Results indicate that the female mosquitoes had a strong preference towards the blood group B, while in the case of females fed on O blood group had the highest digestibility rate. Overall, the human blood type had a significant impact on the fecundity and fertility of female An. stephensi. The highest numbers of eggs are laid, in the case of blood group B, (mean (Â±"‰SD)) 216.3 (8.81) followed by the AB, 104.06 (7.67), and O, 98.01 (7.04). In the case of blood group B, females attain the highest fertility of about 92.1 (9.98). This study provides novel insight into the ABO blood type host choice of the mosquitoes that are still partially unknown and suggests encouraging personal protection for relevant individuals within communities at risk, which is a useful tool for preventing malaria where the An. stephensi is present as a dominant vector.

SCIENCE ・ 8 HOURS AGO