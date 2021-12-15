ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Genomic analyses of human adenoviruses unravel novel recombinant genotypes associated with severe infections in pediatric patients

By Joyce Odeke Akello
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman adenoviruses (HAdVs) are highly contagious pathogens of clinical importance, especially among the pediatric population. Studies on comparative viral genomic analysis of cases associated with severe and mild infections due to HAdV are limited. Using whole-genome sequencing (WGS), we investigated whether there were any differences between circulating HAdV strains associated with...

www.nature.com

