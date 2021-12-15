ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbit Systems (ESLT) Announces $350M Contract for an Array of Land Systems with International Customer

 6 days ago

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) announced today that it...

StreetInsider.com

Systemair moves to the Large Cap segment

On January 3, 2022, Systemair will move to Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap segment. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2021 and includes companies with a market capitalization of more than EUR 1 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Atkore Inc (ATKR) Announces Acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), today announced the acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of metal framing and related products serving the electrical, mechanical, construction and solar industries (www.sascostrut.com).
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Elbit Systems‘ US Arm Opens Innovation Center in Cambridge

Elbit Systems‘ U.S. subsidiary has opened a new center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where it plans to accommodate additional software, mechanical and electrical engineers as part of the company’s expansion efforts. The Cambridge Innovation Center will have a stand-up laboratory, virtual reality collaboration area and space for up to...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) announce November performance update

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of tech-forward payment and lending solutions, provided a performance update. The following tables present the Company's net charge-offs and delinquency rate for the periods indicated. For the. month...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Epiq Solutions Awarded Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Contract for Next Generation RF Sensor and Spectrum Monitoring System

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epiq Solutions, a company trusted by federal agencies to provide software-defined radio (SDR) tools for mission-critical RF situational awareness, today announced that they have been awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) organization, to deliver highly innovative RF sensors and processing in support of the U. S. government's Spectrum and Wireless Monitoring (SWiM) project. This contract enables collaboration with DIU to create a solution that the U.S. Government can ultimately use to defend against threats posed by wireless devices. Epiq Solutions plans to leverage its substantial experience developing and deploying its Flying Fox® Enterprise product, a proven wireless device detection and location technology in the creation of the new solution.
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

Bentley Systems Announces Seequent’s Acquisition of Advanced Resources and Risk Technology (AR2Tech)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Seequent business unit has acquired Denver-based Advanced Resources and Risk Technology, LLC (AR2Tech), a developer of geostatistical software applications. The acquisition provides Seequent with state-of-the-art geostatistics algorithms, technology, and IP for complex geospatial problem solving, complementing its geological modelling solutions and workflows, to help solve earth, environmental, and resources challenges.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Announces Planned CFO Retirement, Vicki L. Villacrez Appointed as Next CFO

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) today announced a series of planned finance leadership transitions expected to take place through May 2022. Peter L. Sereda, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TDS plans to retire in May 2022 and will be replaced by Vicki L. Villacrez, currently Senior Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer of TDS Telecom, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDS. Replacing Ms. Villacrez as Chief Financial Officer of TDS Telecom will be Michelle M. Brukwicki, currently Vice President – Financial Analysis and Strategic Planning at TDS.
MADISON, WI
StreetInsider.com

Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) and NEOM Announce Agreement to Build and Trial ‘Cognitive City’ Quantum Security System

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) and NEOM Tech and Digital Company (via its affiliate, NEOM Company) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to build and trial the 'Cognitive City' quantum security system.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Reaches Agreement for Euro-Syns to Tender its Full Stake in the Cash Tender Offer for Zardoya Otis Shares

Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U. ("Opal"), has reached an agreement for Euro-Syns, S.A. to irrevocably tender its shares in the voluntary tender offer for Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis" or the "Company") at an offer price of €7.14 (€7.07 after adjusting for announced dividends). The price of Opal's tender will be subject to further adjustments for dividends and other distributions to be declared and paid by Zardoya Otis. The offer price pre-dividends (i.e., €7.21) represents a premium of 33% to the Company's one-month volume weighted average price as of September 23, the date the offer was first announced, implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.39 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ahold Delhaize announces that bol.com acquires a majority stake in delivery expert Cycloon

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 21, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize announces today that bol.com, its online retailer in the Benelux, enters into a strategic alliance with delivery expert Cycloon. The parties intend to jointly accelerate the growth of Cycloon and share the ambition to make delivery more sustainable and social. The current management of Cycloon will be continued and the existing shareholders of Cycloon will remain involved as shareholders. The transaction, in which bol.com acquires a majority stake, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022 and is subject to advice from the relevant works council and customary approvals. With the growth of the e-commerce and related logistics sector, challenges are increasing in terms of delivery capacity and impact on the environment and infrastructure. The partnership with bol.com allows Cycloon to substantially accelerate its mission of green and social delivery, creating a future-proof position with strong growth opportunities in a competitive market. For bol.com, the partnership ensures that a greater proportion of packages can be delivered by bicycle and that the online retail platform can offer customers the best service in delivery. Green and social With its national network of bicycle couriers and postal delivery staff, Cycloon sends mail and packages to thousands of customers throughout the Netherlands. The company already saves 1600 tons of CO2 annually and currently employs 600 people with a physical, mental or psychological distance to the labor market who receive additional guidance from a job coach. Management and shareholders remain fully committed to Cycloon's social culture and sustainable mission to grow the organization and create new jobs. Cycloon looks forward to continuing the delivery of mail and packages for current and new customers, as well as delivering packages for bol.com, after the completion of the transaction. This will include packages from bol.com itself as well as packages from sales partners who store their items in the distribution centers of bol.com. Marieke Snoek, Managing Director Cycloon: "The partnership with bol.com gives us the opportunity to make an impact on a much larger scale. We will continue to invest in our people, network and partners and this will enable us to improve and further expand the services we provide to our current and new customers. In doing so, we discussed at length the principles we stand for and continue to stand for as organizations." Accelerate sustainable and flexible delivery Bol.com has ambitious sustainability goals and the collaboration with Cycloon contributes substantially to this. Vincent Weijers, Director of Logistics & Operations (COO) at bol.com: "We are huge believers in Cycloon's sustainable and social mission. At the same time, it is an unique opportunity for bol.com and its sales partners to accelerate the sustainability of our growing parcel delivery business and expand our delivery capacity. Next to that, we can further improve the convenience and service for our customers with flexible and smart delivery. Moving towards a sustainable and socially responsible last mile is crucial for the future of e-commerce and we will continue to work with all our delivery partners to make this happen. With a majority stake in Cycloon, we are taking another step towards our stated ambition of reducing our direct footprint to 0 grams of CO2 emissions per package by 2025." Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, said, "I am proud of the strategic partnership we have accomplished together. It gives both organizations the opportunity to grow in a sustainable way. Investing in and improving the so-called 'last mile' of the delivery of online orders, and making it more sustainable, sits high on the agenda within our strategy. Working with Cycloon can contribute to having bol.com customers shop however, whenever and wherever they would like." Terms and process The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including approval from the relevant authorities, coordination with trade unions and advice from the works council. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, provided all conditions are met. Four years after the transaction, bol.com will acquire the remaining shares. Cycloon will then also continue to exist as an independent brand.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor upgraded Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Summit Insights Upgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Buy

Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan upgraded Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ICF International (ICFI) to Acquire Creative Systems and Consulting

ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Creative Systems and Consulting (Creative), a premier provider of IT modernization and digital transformation solutions to U.S. federal agencies. ICF estimates that Creative will generate approximately $60 million in revenue in 2021. ICF also anticipates it will maintain a post-acquisition revenue growth rate during 2022 in the mid-teens. Creative's margins are at the high end of the ICF federal government range, and the transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to ICF's GAAP EPS in 2022. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Insignia Systems Stock (ISIG): Why The Price Is Surging Today

The stock price of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) increased by over 110% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) increased by over 110% during intraday trading today. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price increased by over 330% this past week. Investors are responding positively to Insignia Systems announcing the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS

