Aguila Copper Completes Initial Sampling Program at Lida Copper-Silver Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that discovery drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project (Los Chapitos), consisting of 5 exploration drillholes, intercepted anomalous copper mineralization over a strike extent of approximately 6.5 kilometres (Figure 1 and Table 1) with grades up to 1.05% Cu. The drillholes also contained consistent cobalt mineralization, and trace amounts of silver and gold. Drilling to date has only tested a portion of the copper mineralization along the more than 8 km Diva Trend. Parallel fault structures along Atajo and Lagunillas are also prospective for copper discoveries within the Los Chapitos claims. The drilling at Los Chapitos is targeting new copper mineralization in addition to the previously drilled Adriana Zone, as newly permitted areas become available for drilling. At the Adriana Zone, drilling results reported in January 2021 showed significant intercepts of copper mineralization, including 55.5 m of 0.72% copper (Cu), with 22.5 m @ 1.15% Cu (see news release dated January 19, 2021). The next priority drill target is the Lourdes copper oxidized outcrop with geological similarities to Adriana.

METAL MINING ・ 6 DAYS AGO