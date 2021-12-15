ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candel Therapeutics (CADL) and Bionaut Announce Strategic Collaboration in Precision-Targeted Delivery of Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapies

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bionaut Labs, a company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with its Bionaut™ precision medicine treatment modality, and Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL), a late...

Heat Biologics (HTBX) Announces Planned Acquisition of Elusys Therapeutics

Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced it has executed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Elusys Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biodefense company and the manufacturer of ANTHIM® (obiltoxaximab) Injection, pursuant to which Elusys will merge into a wholly owned subsidiary of Heat. The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions. ANTHIM is approved for use in the U.S. and Canada, and in Europe and the United Kingdom under the brand name Obiltoxaximab SFL.
Sanofi (SNY) Acquires Amunix Immuno-Oncology Pipeline with Next-Gen Conditionally Activated Biologics

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company leveraging its proprietary, clinically validated XTEN® and innovative universal protease-releasable masking technology platform, Pro-XTENTM, to discover and develop transformative T-cell engagers (TCE) and cytokine therapies for patients with cancer. Amunix's pipeline, which includes lead candidate, AMX-818, a masked HER2-directed TCE, offers a strong strategic fit with Sanofi's focus on developing potentially transformative cancer therapies in immuno-oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will acquire Amunix for an upfront payment of approximately $1 billion and up to $225 million upon achievement of certain future development milestones. The acquisition supports Sanofi's efforts to accelerate and expand its contributions to innovative medicines for oncology patients, with approximately 20 molecules currently in development.
Helsinn Group Announces European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Acceptance for review of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Infigratinib for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma with Fibroblast

Helsinn Group Announces European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Acceptance for review of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Infigratinib for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma with Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 2 Fusions or Rearrangements.
InveniAI and Kyowa Kirin Expand AI-Driven Partnership to a Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration for the Discovery of Novel Targets and Treatments Across Therapeutic Areas

InveniAI LLC, a global leader in applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to transform drug discovery and development, and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., a global specialty pharmaceutical company creating innovative medical solutions utilizing the latest biotechnology, expanded their longstanding relationship with a new, multiple drug discovery agreement. The collaboration will provide Kyowa Kirin with access to InveniAI's AI Innovation Lab and AI Technology Platform, AlphaMeld, to expand the scope of Kyowa Kirin's drug discovery programs.
Nektar Therapeutics Announces Phase 1b Data for Novel T Regulatory Cell Stimulator NKTR-358 (LY3471851) in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) today announced that its partner Eli Lilly & Company presented preliminary results from a Lilly-sponsored Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of NKTR-358 (LY3471851*), a novel T regulatory (Treg) cell stimulator, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis during its Investment Community Meeting.
Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) and Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Announce Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement to Develop Novel Protein-Based Therapies for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPN) and Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced an exclusive license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of up to four preclinical candidates generated from Alpine's unique discovery platform. The overall agreement includes licensing of a lead, potential first-in-class preclinical candidate, as well as a research collaboration to jointly generate additional novel candidates. These candidates include previously undisclosed multi-specific fusion protein-based therapeutic candidates for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
OpGen (OPGN) subsidiary Ares Genetics announces the strategic expansion of ARESdb proprietary contents

OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, "OpGen" or the "Company"), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that its subsidiary, Ares Genetics (Ares), has successfully completed Phase 1 of its collaboration with a leading U.S. CRO and reference lab, originally announced in August. During Phase 2, Ares will gain access to 1,000 proprietary genome and AST datasets thereby strategically enriching ARESdb with proprietary data for key pathogens.
Scientists Collaborate To Create Next-Generation Immunotherapy Candidate

Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, are working with the Cambridge-based immuno-oncology company Crescendo Biologics on its development of a potential 'next generation' immunotherapy. This new research collaboration will characterise the non-clinical pharmacology of Crescendo's drug candidate, called CB307 – exploring its effects on cancer cells...
Poseida Therapeutics Provides Update on BCMA-Targeted CAR-T Clinical Trials at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today reported interim results from its Phase 1/2 PRIME clinical trial of P-BCMA-101 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Loxo and Foghorm (FHTX) Collaborate for Novel Oncology Targets using Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control Platform

Loxo Oncology at Lilly, a research and development group of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), and Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), today announced a strategic collaboration to create novel oncology medicines by applying Foghorn's proprietary Gene Traffic Control® platform. The collaboration includes a co-development and co-commercialization agreement for Foghorn's selective BRM oncology program and an additional undisclosed oncology target. In addition, the collaboration includes three additional discovery programs using Foghorn's proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform.
NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Collaborators Report Data on Targets in Development

NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced new data in oral and poster presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, and on a virtual platform. The data come from preclinical research studies in collaboration with Emory University evaluating the role of Siglec-15 (S15) in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and the potential to target S15 in childhood leukemia, and from preclinical research studies conducted in collaboration with Vanderbilt University evaluating the impact of LAIR-1 expression on acute myeloid leukemia (AML) blasts and the use of LAIR-1 monoclonal antibodies in AML therapy.
Candel to collaborate with public-private partnership on lung cancer candidate

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) is collaborating with the Partnership for Accelerating Cancer Therapies on an ongoing phase 2 trial of CAN-2409 + valacyclovir in combination with anti-PD-1 and PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"). The collaboration is to profile the biomarker response. Candel's NSCLC trial is designed...
Zymeworks (ZYME) Announces Expansion of Zanidatamab Pivotal Trial in Asia in Collaboration with BeiGene and Associated Milestone Payment

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that its collaborator, BeiGene, Ltd., has dosed the first patient in South Korea in the HERIZON‑GEA‑01 trial. As a result of this development milestone, Zymeworks will receive a US$8 million payment under its zanidatamab collaboration agreement with BeiGene.
Palantir and Dewpoint Therapeutics announce strategic partnership

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Dewpoint Therapeutics announces a partnership for Palantir's Foundry platform to help power Dewpoint's efforts to discover treatments and cures for the most challenging diseases. The multi-year deal marks Palantir's most comprehensive partnerships with a biotechnology company. Palantir Foundry will help to enable researchers at Dewpoint...
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron. And a full-dose booster was even stronger, triggering an 83-fold jump in […] The post Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Form 4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 17 Filed by: Patel Gautam

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
AJMC Roundtable: Management of Cancer Immunotherapy (CIT)

Kathy Oubre, MS, discusses key takeaways from the cancer immunotherapy (CIT) roundtable and changes to her approach to CIT management in the future. The content of this video was developed independently by AJMC® with support from Genentech. Kathy Oubre, MS: Given the burgeoning IO (immuno-oncology) pipeline over the next...
Nanoparticle therapeutic enhances cancer immunotherapy

Researchers at Wake Forest School of Medicine have discovered that a nanoparticle therapeutic enhances cancer immunotherapy and is a possible new approach in treating malignant pleural effusion (MPE). MPE is the accumulation of fluid between the chest wall and lungs and is accompanied by malignant cells and/or tumors. Results from...
