Challenger lender Koto Card has announced it is rebranding to The Credit Thing and changing its product. The Credit Thing represents a simplification of the product, which now offers up to 62 days of interest-free credit and starting limits of up to GBP 1500 at an APR of 27.9%. The Credit Thing uses underwriting to help the 15+ million customers who are left behind by big banks a better chance of being approved and a neobank experience once they are. It can be challenging to get on the credit ladder, even with no issues in the past.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 8 DAYS AGO