There are few, if any, professional footballers that come from Cavan in recent times, with Cillian Sheridan being the notable exception, and even fewer from Ballyjamesduff. Ballyjamesduff is a small town tucked into the south of Cavan, and it is most well-known for once having the highest pub to person ratio in Ireland. But their very own Jake Doyle-Hayes will be hoping to put this small Cavan town on the map come Sunday evening for an entirely different reason.

