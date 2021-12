There’s no sugarcoating it. Everton are abject right now, and with an injury list the length of a forearm, it’s difficult to see the Toffees getting any sort of result against a dominant Chelsea side that could possibly rest a number of regulars while missing another few players due to COVID positives. Rafa Benitez should be shaking in his neatly-polished shoes right now because there is every chance that his former employers can run up the score well past the 4-0 that Carlo Ancelotti conceded in March 2020 when also visiting his one-time stomping ground.

