Radio Songs

By Corny O'Connell
wfuv.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy — This afternoon at 1 p.m. we premiere "Remembering Rita" a celebration of Rita Houston, WFUV's former program director...

wfuv.org

American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The 30 best country songs of all time

From Patsy to Johnny, Waylon to (yes) Taylor, these are country's greatest recordings. Country music isn't all pickups, whiskey, fights and American flags. Sure, some of it is, but at its core, country's all about overcoming hardship, familial pride and heartbreak. Those values span the legacy of the genre, from Hank Williams to Willie Nelson to Dolly Parton and all the way up to Lil Nas X's breakout and Orville Peck's alt country anthems. There's pop country and disco country, traditional country and outlaw country. But at its heart, all country is intertwined.
THEATER & DANCE
richmondmagazine.com

Street Songs

After dazzling millions of viewers on NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” the a cappella group Street Corner Symphony performed across the country, recorded albums and played benefit concerts. The Nashville-based group is coming to The Tin Pan at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14. Street Corner Symphony combines rich voices with unbeatable beatboxing and a repertoire that ranges from pop to gospel. The group will bestow holiday carols on the audience, so don your ugly Christmas sweater and prepare to hear “Jingle Bells” like you have never heard it before. Vaccination card required. Tickets are $27.50.
MUSIC
Nanci Griffith
Donna Summer
Big Country 96.9

Country’s Most-Played Radio Songs of 2021 Revealed

The most-played country songs of 2021 included some surefire hits and some big surprises, some sentimental ballads and some rowdy party songs, and even two contributions from one superstar artist. Billboard released this year's roundup when it unveiled its year-end charts for 2021, with lists full of the year's best...
MUSIC
stocktonsentinel.com

The Christmas Song

Body One of the most famous modern-day Christmas songs was written on one of the hottest California days on record. Yet, there’s something about hearing Nat King Cole singing “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire” that tells me Christmastime is here!. Robert Wells, a lyricist, and Mel...
MUSIC
chicagotheatrereview.com

A Live Musical Radio Play

Last holiday season, Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak, much like every other venue, were simply trying keep BrightSide Theatre afloat during the pandemic shutdown. This year it’s a different story. Although we’re still dealing with Covid-19, it’s become a little more under control. The virus, however, has made health and safety demands on most restaurants and entertainment venues. BrightSide is one of hundreds of theatres that demand proof of vaccination from their patrons and insist upon their wearing masks throughout the evening. But the best news is that BrightSide Theatre is back again. And with its return, the company has resurrected a very popular classic holiday story for the reopening of its doors. The story, set to original music, asks the question, Is there really a Santa Claus?
CHICAGO, IL
portasouthjetty.com

Radio drama is on stage at the PACT

A Christmas classic will come to life on the Port Aransas Community Theatre stage with the Narada Radio Company’s presentation of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The production is a live mock broadcast of the 1947 Lux Radio Theatre adaptation. The show will run Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10 through 12. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and a […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
wfuv.org

Cavalcade For December 19

"Cavalcade" welcomes Rickie Lee Jones for conversation, including her personal recollections of Rita Houston, and ahead of an encore presentation of "Remembering Rita." The special two hours of songs and stories about our beloved friend and colleague will air from 7-9 p.m. At 6:30, the balance of my visit with Rickie Lee will offer her take on her own life in music, and a few of her signature songs.
MUSIC
NPR

Heavy Rotation: Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2021

Each month, NPR Music asks music programmers, station hosts and producers across the country to pick the songs they can't stop spinning. Now, as we look back on our favorite songs, albums and artists of 2021, we're highlighting some of public radio's most-loved songs of the year. Here they are, in alphabetical order.
MUSIC
wfuv.org

"Happy" Songs

Happy Holidays! Today we're going to our happy place. We want happy songs. And by that, we mean songs with "happy" in the lyrics. We'll spin a set after 9 a.m. Lucinda Williams "Happy Woman Blues" Greg Brown "Just By Myself" The Who "Happy Jack"
MUSIC
wfuv.org

Sunday Supper for December 19

They say it's "the most wonderful time of the year." I know it's my favorite "Sunday Supper" of the year, so break out the egg nog today for the annual Festival of Holiday Songs. It will be virtually all new releases, but the usual holiday mix. There will be popular standards, including some unexpected choices, like Norah Jones' unconventional cover of The Chipmunks, Kristin Chenowith's duet with Keb' Mo', John Legend teaming up with Nat "King" Cole on "The Christmas Song," and Brandi Carlile's exclusive performance of "River" from "Holiday Cheer for FUV" from 2015.
FESTIVAL
Entertainment
Music
eriereader.com

Podcast Picks: Radio Rental

Okay, you may feel like you're experiencing déjà vu… yes, we did review the Radio Rental podcast in fall of 2020 — in the very first round of podcast write-ups we published. But 2021 was a weird year (to say the least) and new episodes released in the fall drew us back in instantly, making it my personal pick of the year. To recap, Rainn Wilson hosts as character Terry Carnation from his fictional video rental store in this semi-scripted podcast series, sharing stories that are stranger than fiction. Told by those who experienced them, the stories range from bizarre and unusual to downright creepy.
TV & VIDEOS
North Country Public Radio

It's a Wonderful Radio Play

The Christmastime classic, "It's a Wonderful Life" comes to life this evening at Plattsburgh's Strand Theatre. The Adirondack Regional Theater is performing a radio theater production of the piece: "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." It's sort of a play within a play. The real life actors play a cast of radio voice actors who are putting on a radio production of "It's a Wonderful Life," complete with a Foley artist live on stage creating sound effects.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
wfuv.org

UKNY for December 19

Easing into the frantic few days before Christmas and the winter solstice with a snow-covered, contemplative, tinsel-draped and reflective hour of songs on "UKNY" tonight at 11 p.m. Expect new and vintage releases from Saint Etienne, Little Dragon, The Divine Comedy, beabadoobee, Tracey Thorn, Laura Mvula, Emmy the Great with Lightspeed Champion, and more.
MUSIC
Niagara Gazette

JOE GENCO: For the love of radio

One of the great joys of working for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal is feeling like I have a stake in local radio. WLVL and WEBR operate on opposite ends of the county but both are indispensable because of the information that gets shared. I admit,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wfuv.org

Disharmony: Episode 5

In the final episode of "Disharmony," folk artist Joan Shelley talks about her experience writing music about climate change, and author Kimberly Nicolas talks about navigating climate grief. Here's where you can subscribe to "Disharmony:" Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Amazon Music, Stitcher.
ENTERTAINMENT
wfuv.org

New Book Captures Coney Island's Ups and Downs

Coney Island has a long and storied history. While its heyday may be long gone, the seaside area is still known as a place for fun and excitement, as well as a good hot dog!. Photographer Larry Racioppo has captured images of Coney Island during some of its darkest and brightest days. His new book "Coney Island Baby" includes photographs depicting Coney Island in the late 1970s, when a series of fires devastated its amusement area. But, it also shows happier times, including images of the early days of the famed Mermaid Parade, one of the events that helped to usher in a new era on Coney Island.
LIFESTYLE
wfuv.org

Broadway shows, newly reopened after COVID, face new...

NEW YORK — Many stages on both Broadway and the West End have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, temporarily closing everything from London's revival of Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne to mighty Hamilton in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

