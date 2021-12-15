Radio Songs

Last holiday season, Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak, much like every other venue, were simply trying keep BrightSide Theatre afloat during the pandemic shutdown. This year it’s a different story. Although we’re still dealing with Covid-19, it’s become a little more under control. The virus, however, has made health and safety demands on most restaurants and entertainment venues. BrightSide is one of hundreds of theatres that demand proof of vaccination from their patrons and insist upon their wearing masks throughout the evening. But the best news is that BrightSide Theatre is back again. And with its return, the company has resurrected a very popular classic holiday story for the reopening of its doors. The story, set to original music, asks the question, Is there really a Santa Claus?

