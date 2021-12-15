ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Best times for anglers

By Tribune News Service (TNS)
Derrick
 5 days ago

——— Sunday.…..................Midnight...………………….……..............................12:20 p.m. Monday…….…............12:40 a.m....………….........................................1:05 p.m. Tuesday……...............1:30 a.m......……...…………..................................1:55 p.m. Wednesday…............2:20 a.m....……….………......................................2:45 p.m. Thursday………...........3:10 a.m............………………...............................3:35...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
runningmagazine.ca

Is winter the best time to train hills?

Hills are known to increase the difficulty or the intensity of a run, but they can naturally increase your heart rate, improving both your anaerobic and aerobic capacity. They are used by a majority of runners as a form of speedwork since hills can match the heart rate level of a race or high-intensity track workout.
WORKOUTS
Daily Herald

'Tis the season of chores for anglers

To be a dedicated angler, or at least one that doesn't have to constantly worry about the performance of their equipment, preparation and maintenance are paramount. As we sit here awaiting ice season, or better yet some nice spring weather and the ensuing pre-spawn period, we are afforded a chunk of valuable time that can be spent performing some important tasks that will ensure your fishing gear is humming along smoothly when it counts and can last for many a season.
HOBBIES
thegazette.com

What’s the best time for exercise?

These are a few of the frequently asked questions when it comes to working out. What is the best time, the most beneficial time to get that workout in?. Research suggests there is no perfect answer. “Let's get this out of the way first: The best time to work out...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglers#Times#U S Naval Observatory#Llc
VISTA.Today

Why the Holiday Time is the Best Time To Network

Why is holiday time the best time to network? Whether unemployed, self-employed, or employed, there are many reasons, so put some jingle in your mingle!. Holiday time is a perfect time to touch base with folks either in person or online, whether you reach out to meet someone new or build deeper relationships with people in your network.
CELEBRATIONS
dailypostathenian.com

The best Christmas gift is time

Our time is the best gift we can give to our friends and family this Christmas. Nobody knows how much time we have on Earth — nobody knows when our time will end. We all have friends and loved ones who were claimed way too early. Hopefully, you are...
LIFESTYLE
Ukiah Daily Journal

4Reel Fishing: Merry Christmas my fellow anglers

I while back I had a very nice young man come in our family business with his parents and started talking bass fishing with me. While we were having some “dock-talk” together. I got the feeling that he had put in a lot of time fishing. As our conversation continued I asked him which bodies of water he has fished at.
HOBBIES
fox32chicago.com

Chicago goes deep into December without any measurable snow

Chicago - It has officially snowed nine times at O'Hare since the start of November but not enough has accumulated to give us measurable snow (.1" or more). We are closing in on a new record for the latest date to receive our first measurable snow. The all-time record latest snowfall for Chicago was set nine years ago when it took until December 20th to squeeze out that first measurable snow.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Jamestown Sun

NDGF reminds anglers of winter fishing regulations

BISMARCK -- Anglers are encouraged to refer to the North Dakota 2020-22 Fishing Guide or the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website for winter fishing regulations, plus fishing questions and answers. Some winter fishing regulations include:. A maximum of four rods is legal for ice fishing. Tip-ups are...
HOBBIES
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: AFTCO Angler Urban Backpack

AFTCO designed a downsized angling backpack that has just enough storage for a day trip, with less bulk to prevent fatigue. The inside holds a 3600-size utility box and the outer pocket holds up to a 3640-size box. Inside are five plastic pages for soft plastics. A 1.5-liter hydration pack includes a magnetic tube holder to keep it in place. There’s a handy pocket for small items like fishing licenses, phones, wallets or keys. Lumbar support and an elevated back rest keeps the pack comfortable enough to wear all day, and a spare rod holder keeps rigs secure and ready for action.
LIFESTYLE
Star-Tribune

Avid angler makes bamboo fishing rods

Zac Sexton is addicted to fly-fishing. “I am literally addicted to it,” he said. “My wife is an addictions counselor, and she says I’m addicted to it. I don’t do things I’m supposed to do so that I can go fishing, blow off responsibilities so I can go fishing, that’s what I do.”
Sonoma Index Tribune

Meandering Angler: More Christmas gifts for fishing enthusiasts

This is the season when anglers, with the exception of those who like fishing in miserable conditions, sit by the fire and consider where they’ll go fishing once the weather improves. This creates opportunities for gift giving. Local guides and boat captains are happy to sell you a gift...
SONOMA, CA
WRBL News 3

10 best gifts for book lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gifts any book lover will appreciate Shopping for a book lover? If you’ve already given plenty of books over the years, you might be looking for options that don’t simply contribute to their ever-growing library. For bibliophiles, reading is an immersive experience, so gifts that […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
skiddle.com

Santas Grotto @ The Anglers

12:00am til 7:00pm (last entry 7:00pm) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Santas Grotto @ The Anglers on Saturday 18th - Sunday 19th December 2021. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we...
MUSIC
Chicago Tribune

Still no snow in the forecast. Tuesday Chicago will likely pass the mark for the latest 1st measurable snow of the season.

Chicago will likely break a record on Tuesday for the latest first measurable snow of the cold-weather season, according to forecasters. On Monday (barring an unexpected heavy snow late in the day), Chicago tied the record, which dates back to Dec. 20, 2012. There is no snow in the forecast until possibly well beyond Christmas. There has been some snow so far this season. But instead of having ...
CHICAGO, IL
contagionlive.com

Navigating COVID-19 During the Holiday Season

Planning travel and social gatherings as Omicron gathers steam requires extra preparation and a degree of flexibility. What a difference a year makes. Vaccines were still on the horizon last December, meaning many people spent the holidays hunkered down apart from loved ones. Now that 61.1% of the country is fully vaccinated, with all but the youngest children eligible, the definition of a safer holiday looks different. The availability of vaccines–including booster shots–as well PCR and antigen COVID-19 tests means more people may be ready to travel and get together. A recent press briefing sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) featured expert advice for laying out a holiday plan that takes into account individual and collective needs and risk tolerance.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy