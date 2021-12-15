ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Manthey launches new 911 GT3 Performance Kit

Pistonheads
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's clear a car is pretty remarkable when even Manthey Racing admit to struggling somewhat to improve it. The latest Porsche 911 GT3, don't forget, was 17 seconds faster around the Nordschleife - the track MR uses for all its development - than its predecessor. With identical power. So they had...

www.pistonheads.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Manthey-Racing reveals first take on the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3

The 911 GT3 based on the 992 generation of Porsche's 911 sports car has only been in delivery for a few months but Manthey-Racing already has a comprehensive upgrade package for the track star. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise as Manthey has been a close motorsport partner...
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Delivers Precise, Road-Hugging Performance

Originally an equipment variant for the iconic 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS, the German marque’s Touring Package was revived for the 991-generation 911 GT3 back in 2017 as a response to the fervor created by the 911 R. Secondhand prices for the latter, a limited-production model, had reached unprecedented levels of absurdity, and the trend soon began to attract opportunists who were more interested in making a buck than actually driving the thing. In an attempt to help stabilize the market, Porsche quickly assembled a similar package without a production cap. For the 2022 model year, Porsche took the opportunity to...
CARS
Pistonheads

Bespoke GT3 honours 70 years of Porsche Australia

Even die-hard Porsche fans would be forgiven for not knowing about Norman Hamilton. But he was the man to introduce Porsche to Australia - just the second market outside of Europe - exhibiting a pair of 356s at South Melbourne Town Hall in November 1951. Now, 70 years later, Porsche is marking the anniversary with its first ever special edition for the Aussies: this is the - deep breath - Porsche 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition. No wonder the badge is small.
CARS
Motorious

2015 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 Is The Ultimate Porsche

You can own Germany’s favorite sports car. Call the 2015 Porsche 911 GT3 a unicorn, white whale, or whatever you want. It’s the Porsche 911 which eats supercars for breakfast and strikes fear in the hearts of Lamborghini owners. This one is all dressed up to turn heads and get hearts racing, thanks to the Guards Red plus black interior, a combination just about everyone seems to love. You can bring home this example with just a little over 14,000 miles on the clock, this Guards Red 991.1 is one heck of a German sports car.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Nurburgring#911s#Manthey 4 Way
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Celebrates Anniversary With Special-Edition 911 GT3

Last year, Porsche celebrated its 70th anniversary in America. Although Porsche was founded in 1931 and the 356 was built in 1948, Porsche didn't start selling cars in the US until 1950. This year also marks the 70th anniversary of Porsche in Australia, one of the German automaker's oldest markets. To celebrate, Porsche has unveiled a limited-edition 911 GT3 dubbed the 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Manthey-Racing Equips the Porsche 911 GT3 With a Hardcore Aero Kit

Following on from its take on the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Porsche‘s archive-inspired 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 comes Manthey-Racing‘s latest effort, presenting its version of the Porsche 911 GT3. Putting the focus on the aerodynamics, suspension, brakes and wheels, Manthey elevates the GT3 to make it...
CARS
Pistonheads

Audi reveals quattro-inspired S1 Hoonitron

If ever proof was required of a) how seriously Audi is taking its electrification push and b) how much sway Ken Block holds, then here it is. As part of the Block's deal with Audi, a new car has been built specifically for his upcoming Electrikhana video - this is the S1 Hoonitron.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Porsche 911 GT3 gets track-focused Manthey upgrades

Manthey turns its hand to the latest and greatest 911, with a new Nordschleife lap record on the cards. Porsche motorsport partner Manthey Racing has revealed an extensive upgrade package for the new 911 GT3, which promises to significantly boost its track performance credentials. Following in the footsteps of similarly...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Pistonheads

Alpina B3 Touring (G21) | Spotted

Next year is a big year for BMW M Division, as 2022 marks 50 years since its formation. We all know how M is celebrating the half century, too - the XM, its first bespoke car since the M1. And we all know that hasn't been received tremendously well, either. Don't forget, however, that 2022 will see the debut of the M3 Touring, which means that one of the longest standing models in the M lineup will finally get the estate model that fans have yearned after for so long. Given how impressive the new M3 has proven itself, expectations are understandably very high for the new Touring.
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Can the new Porsche 911 GT3 keep up with 911 Turbo S and GT2 RS?

Does the new Porsche 911 GT3 stand a chance against other top-tier turbocharged 911s in a drag race? Sure, the new 992 generation 911 GT3 is an impressive track weapon, but does it have the straight-line speed to match boosted 911s in a straight line? To find out, the carwow team hit the drag strip with a new 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S, 991 generation GT2 RS, and the new 911 GT3 to find out.
CARS
Motorious

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Comes From The Tenenbaum Collection

This is serial number 465 of only 918 produced in total. Modern Porsche supercars are some of the fastest low-slung racing champions that the world has ever seen for their intricate exterior design and German handcrafted performance. This has created a massive following for the brand in later years because of their focus on being fast and fun to drive rather than simply focusing on high numbers or over-engineered meaningless features that merely exist to trick the wealthier customers into spending more on the already high priced vehicle. Instead, Porsche knows the value of their car because they focus on building something worth it's salt instead of simply pretending to make quality products.
CARS
Pistonheads

First Mini Remastered Oselli delivered

Remember the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition? Course you do. The more focused, more powerful version of David Brown Automotive's Mini Remastered has already become (in)famous for a six-figure asking price. Back when PH drove the car in May, DBA asserted that the regular one was selling well, and that the collectors who made up the bulk of their customers would be keen on the Oselli.
CARS
Pistonheads

Bentley GT Speed vs Porsche 911 Turbo S (992)

The similarities between the Bentley Continental GT Speed and Porsche 911 Turbo S are quite striking. Both with 650hp or so, four-wheel drive and twin turbos, and each one a two-door coupe with tiny rear seats. In truth, though, the differences are vast enough to make those commonalities seem trivial.
CARS
Robb Report

A Pristine Platinum Porsche 918 Spyder With Just 966 Miles Is Up for Auction

Collectors who missed out on a Porsche 918 Spyder during its brief, two-year production run now have a chance to catch the sought-after supercar on the second-hand market. A pristine 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder with just 966 miles on the ticker is currently up for auction on CollectingCars.com until Thursday, December 23. The plug-in hybrid beast has already attracted a ton of attention, too, with bids climbing from roughly $7,700 to more than $772,000 in just four days. That’s almost in line with the model’s original base price of $845,000. Fervor is to be expected, of course. From the get-go, the 918...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Unrestored BMW In Rare Metallic Green Up for Auction

This is the perfect combination of exterior/interior styling and performance, and now it could be yours!. BMW is possibly one of the most instantly recognizable brands in Germany for its unique design language, high performance, and dedication to creating an excellent driving experience. With such machines on their side as the 335i, M3, and other astonishing BMW road racing legends, the brand has essentially cemented itself as the first love of car enthusiasts across the globe. This is made even better when you realize that there is an abundance of different BMW vehicles, making it easy for everyone to get exactly what they want in a car. These cars have it all, best exemplified by this great car, whether its speed, luxury, or style.
BUYING CARS
Maxim

Lego Launches BMW M1000RR Superbike Kit With 1,920 Pieces

The most extreme Beemer bike ever is getting the Lego Technic treatment. The first BMW Motorrad motorcycle from the marque’s M performance division is absolutely ludicrous—even in Lego form. Granted, the 1:5-scale M1000RR model from the Danish toy brand’s advanced Technic division is missing a 1000cc four-cylinder that...
CARS
Mens Journal

The Porsche GT3 Touring Is an Absolute Monster—in 911 Clothing

Somewhere high up on the Angeles Crest Highway, Tom Petty’s “You Wreck Me” plays on the Porsche 911 GT3’s sound system, searing through its 12 Bose speakers. It’s an appropriate track. Not because I’m about to wreck the car—I’m not. The car is wrecking me. Drive enough vehicles and every once in a while one will thunk you in the cerebral cortex, forcing you to appreciate how invigorating driving—not simply piloting—a car can be.
CARS
designboom.com

this iconic 1966 ford mustang has been converted into a pickup truck

The 1966 ford mustang sees a pickup transformation. of all the ford mustangs produced, a 1965 or 1966 is certainly one of the most quintessential variations. so much so, that the vintage mustang has become such an icon that it is verging on commonplace. in response, the owner of this 1966 model gave the car a unique conversion by swapping out the powertrain to transform it into a pickup truck. the conversion had just sold this week for $15,000 USD.
CARS
Pistonheads

Bentayga 'Outdoor Pursuits Collection' launched

What with, y'know, everything, we've all come to appreciate the great outdoors rather more over the past couple of years. Seemingly aware of the collective desire to be at one with nature, Bentley has launched a new Mulliner line of Bentaygas: the Outdoor Pursuits Collection. There will only be 11,...
CARS
The Independent

Audi on verge of confirming entry into Formula 1

Audi is on the verge of confirming its entry into Formula 1, it has been reported.The manufacturer has been closely following developments around technical regulations for power units in the 2026 season, with key figures at Audi apparently content with the FIA’s progress.In a letter to motorsport’s governing body, Audi board chairman Markus Duesmann and Audi Technical Development board member Oliver Hoffmann suggested that draft regulations are fair to both existing teams and newcomers.The letter has been seen by RaceFans and RacingNews365.F1 is seeking a new manufacturer to replace Honda, whose engines will now be made by Red Bull,...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy