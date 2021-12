Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more The biggest movie of the year is finally playing in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home is making a fortune at the box office, with an opening weekend take of nearly $600 million. But what happens next now that Sony and Marvel’s first MCU Spider-Man trilogy is over? The next one, of course. Producer Amy Pascal, who has worked on every Spider-Man movie to date, confirmed several weeks ago that Sony and Marvel are working on the next Spider-Man trilogy. If that’s not enough to put your...

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO