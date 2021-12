NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As holiday gatherings draw near, New York City is pushing to stop the spread of COVID-19 as record case numbers are reported and lines at testing centers get longer. Amid the surge, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he’s trying to avoid shutdowns in the city by increasing the number of testing centers, CBS2’s John Dias reported. New York reported its fourth consecutive day of record cases — more than 23,000 people tested positive statewide. It was a sign of the times in Times Square, where long lines formed even before a pop-up testing site opened. A tourist arrived an...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 49 MINUTES AGO