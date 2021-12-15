Free Entry for UAE Students at Global Cloud Summit

Digitalisation is making a relentless headway and transforming all kinds of industries and economic sectors, as a result of which many companies are assessing the most suitable technologies to invest in. The world right now is focusing on building a digital backbone which will have huge market opportunities for technology in industries and sectors like Manufacturing, Agriculture, Enterprise IT, Health and Public Safety. Around 20.8 billion connected things are in use worldwide in 2020 – a 60% increase from 2015 and this number will reach 24.8 billion by 2022. Aware of the need to prepare for the IT revolution that is going to slowly but surely take the world by storm, ICSA is proud to announce the 'Global EmergeTech Summit' scheduled to take place on the 22nd of March, 2022 in Dubai, UAE.

