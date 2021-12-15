ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Australia's Travis Head Encourages Jack Leach in the Ashes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnglish bowler Jack Leach gave 102 runs in 13 overs to the Australian team during the first...

The Independent

Ashes: No excuses for England, says Dawid Malan after latest batting collapse

England cannot make excuses for their troubling run of batting collapses at the Ashes and must find a way to put scores on the board, according to Dawid Malan The batting malfunctioned twice in the series opener in Brisbane and was on the blink again on day three in Adelaide, with a weakened Australia attack snapping up eight for 86 to assume complete control.For the second game in a row Malan had shared a century stand with captain Joe Root to sow the seeds of a comeback, but nobody else had the requisite steel to back them up and the...
SPORTS
The Independent

James Anderson strikes twice but England remain on the back foot in Adelaide

Australia kept England down on a second draining day in Adelaide reaching 390 for seven as they batted through a fifth full session to take control of the floodlit second Test.At the second break the tourists looked desperately weary, sapped by the South Australian heat, deflated by a lethargic middle session and facing the possibility of a declaration that would see them batting under pressure in the unpredictable ‘twilight’ period.Three wickets for 81 in the afternoon’s play had given England some reason for optimism earlier in the day, but a stand of 91 involving the frustratingly familiar face of...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Head
Person
Jack Leach
AFP

Australia remove openers to leave England in deep trouble

England were battling to stay in the second Ashes Test on Friday after Australia removed both openers in a fiery spell under lights on day two to leave the visitors reeling. The home team declared their first innings on a commanding 473 for nine in Adelaide, leaving England to face a trying 40 minutes against a swinging pink ball. They didn't fare well with under-pressure Rory Burns lasting just three balls against a rampant Mitchell Starc, edging a rising delivery to Steve Smith at second slip after making just four. Haseeb Hameed hung on slightly longer before Michael Neser, in for skipper Pat Cummins -- who pulled out of the Test at the last minute over a Covid scare -- bagged his maiden Test scalp.
SPORTS
BBC

The Ashes: England captain Joe Root bowls Travis Head

England captain Joe Root bowls Australia batter Travis Head on day two of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. FOLLOW LIVE: Ashes second Test - Australia v England. Watch highlights from every day's play of the second Ashes Test on BBC iPlayer from 18:00 GMT.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ashes#English#Australian#Ashes Test
AFP

England on brink of 2nd Test defeat as Root falls in final over

Joe Root fell in the final over of the fourth day Sunday to leave England in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a massive 468 to win the second Ashes Test, needing a history-making miracle to avoid slumping 2-0 down in the series. A 2-0 defeicit in the five-match series will mean the Ashes are as good as gone.
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root hailed for bravery and determination as England attempt to salvage draw

Joe Root was hailed for his bravery and determination in leading England’s attempts to salvage a draw from the second Ashes Test, but bowling coach Jon Lewis admitted his last-gasp dismissal was a huge setback.Captain Root had a horrendous day on duty in Adelaide starting with a trip to a local hospital after taking a blow to the groin during the warm-ups and ending when he nicked the final delivery of the day to leave Australia in complete control.With the tourists on 82 for four and 386 behind, there seems no way out but Ben Stokes’ presence at the crease...
SPORTS
The Independent

Media member covering Ashes series tests positive for Covid ahead of day four in Adelaide

A confirmed coronavirus case among the broadcast media provided a scare ahead of the fourth day of the second Ashes Test.It is understood the individual who provided the positive test had conducted an interview with England batter Dawid Malan in Adelaide on Saturday.Malan was not deemed a close contact as the interview took place outside, was social distanced and the individual was wearing a mask.A statement from the Adelaide Oval read: “We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive Covid result as part of their scheduled testing.“SA Health are aware and we have...
WORLD

