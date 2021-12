Born from a loving father’s idea, Curly Girl Cooking was designed by Hershel Shoats for his two girls to participate and take ownership of their own meal-service business. During the wake of the global pandemic, Jessica and Hershel Shoats were among many parents who made the decision to home-school their children. They continued to look for new innovative ways to teach their children about the world. Hershel Shoats believed he could create a business with his daughters, 8-year-old Graysen and 7-year-old Avery, so they could advance their education and apply it to a real life business.

