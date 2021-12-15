The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 47.89% During the Forecast Period – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
The new report published by Absolute Markets Insights on "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market” is bifurcated into the mentioned segments (By Processes/Technology (Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Hydroprocessed Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK), Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK), Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP), Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Plus (HEFA +), FT-SPK with...www.industryglobalnews24.com
Comments / 0