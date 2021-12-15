ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 47.89% During the Forecast Period – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

industryglobalnews24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new report published by Absolute Markets Insights on "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market” is bifurcated into the mentioned segments (By Processes/Technology (Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Hydroprocessed Synthesized Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK), Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA-SPK), Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins (HFS-SIP), Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Plus (HEFA +), FT-SPK with...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Global SaaS Online Video Platform Market was Worth US$ 4262.80 Mn in 2020 and is Expected to Maintain its Dominance over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029), Rising at a CAGR of 21.45%

SaaS online video platforms allow organizations to host videos for numerous applications that include internal team training, customer relationship management and lead generation, marketing, amongst others. SaaS model, or software-as-a-service, allows the companies to avail the services on a subscription basis, thereby providing the flexibility of cancelling these services anytime. Furthermore, SaaS platforms also ensure that the end-users needn't have specialized equipment for handling the technicalities of video storage and broadcast, as these will be provided by the company. The rise in demand for online video marketing, especially in advanced economies such as the U.S., Canada, the UK, amongst others, coupled with the rise in number of businesses that are using online video marketing platforms in the Asia Pacific and North America region, is a major reason for the growth of the global SaaS online video platform market.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Methane Market to Grow at 2.1% during 2021 – 2029: Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights delivers key insights on the global methane market. In terms of volume, the global methane market was sized at 3822.80 Billion Cubic Metres in 2020 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period, owing to prevalence of natural gas based equipment in end-use sectors. The global methane market is broadly affected by several factors, including rise in demand for natural gas in conjunction with economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

According to a recent report published by Absolute Markets Insights, titled, “Recycled Plastics Market by Type, Technique, End User and Region: Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2029,” the global recycled plastics market was valued at US$ 39442.73 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) to Hold Largest Market Share in 2020. According to Absolute Markets Insights report, Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the recycled plastics market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to high demand for packaging of food & beverage products. The product is widely used for numerous application such as moldings, bottles, jars, fibers etc. on account of its chemical resistance, excellent impact & tensile strength, and thermal stability. Moreover, growing use of food grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in bottle-to-bottle processes along with voluntary pledges by producers for recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) target content in line with EU Single Use Plastics Directives is projected to further accelerate the production. Furthermore, changing trade flows of plastic waste has impacted the waste volumes positively, such a factor has produced new trade avenues for plastic flakes, bale and food grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The aforementioned factors have positively influenced the market growth of recycled plastics especially recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
ENVIRONMENT
industryglobalnews24.com

Find out the Premium Insight of Global Self-Driving Car Market 2021-2029

Self-driving cars, also called as autonomous or driverless cars, use artificial intelligence (AI) software, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), and RADAR sensing technology, which further monitors a 60-meter range around the car and form an active 3D map of the existing environment. These vehicles are designed to travel between destinations without a human operator, which has combined sensors and software to control, navigate and drive the vehicles. Most self-driving systems create and maintain an internal map of their surroundings, based on a wide array of sensors, like radar which gives information about the traffic, parking spaces and others. Increasing advancement in the technology aiding in the enhancement of self-driving functionalities along with favorable government policies is estimated to proliferate the growth of global self-driving car market over the forecast period. The global self-driving car market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 18.55% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Market Research#Market Segments#Processes Technology#Hfs#Atj#Blending Capacity#Unmanned Aerial Vehicles#Region Country
industryglobalnews24.com

Want To Know the Future of Global Next Generation RPO Market Report 2021 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Next generation recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) is an effective recruitment process where several tasks are performed, from sourcing and selecting candidates, to maintain the quality of recruits. The next generation RPO providers are incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning for automated recruiting such as automated screening of resumes, schedule interviews, workforce planning and others, which is favoring the growth of global next generation RPO market. Growing inclination towards outsourcing of recruitment processes across organizations, especially small and medium enterprises, along with flexible hiring models being incorporated across enterprises amidst the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, is estimated to further boost the growth of global next generation RPO market over the period of next eight years.
MARKETS
baltimorenews.net

India Frozen Potato Products Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At CAGR Of 17% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'India Frozen Potato Products Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the India frozen potato products market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end use, distribution channel and major regions like North India, Central and West India, South India, and East India. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
industryglobalnews24.com

Latin America Online Higher Education Market was Valued at US$ 2145.95 Mn in 2020 and is Growing at a CAGR of 20.14% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029) - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The landscape of online higher education market is gaining immense growth in Latin America owing to numerous factors including growth of smartphones and internet users, rising government initiatives to promote online learning, covid-19 pandemic and increasing awareness of online higher education amongst others. Growth of Smart Devices and Internet that...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market to Grow over 10.1% CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of business agility among organizations – a Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The global business process as a service market was estimated to be US$ 65.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 79.01 billion by 2029. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the next eight years. Companies can increase service levels during peak periods and bring new products and services to market faster with BPaaS’s unique operating flexibility and agility. Such factor is anticipated to propel the overall growth of business process as a service market in the future years. High cost to invest in automation is one of the factors critically impacting the market growth. However, technological integrations are expected to drive the global market growth over the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

What Happened To Air India’s L-1011 Trijets?

Several aircraft types have become synonymous with Air India’s international fleet over the years. Back in the 1960s, the Boeing 707 did quite a bit of heavy lifting of the airline’s long-haul routes. Then came the 747s, the A300s, and today, it’s the 777s and 787s that the carrier relies on for most of its international flying.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

Qatar Airways takes Airbus to the High Court in London

Accelerated surface degradation condition adversely impacting Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350 aircraft. Qatar Airways released the following statement today regarding issuing legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology and Construction Division of The High Court in London:. “Qatar Airways has today issued legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy