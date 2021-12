Just because Matthew McConaughey decided not to run for governor of Texas in the 2022 election doesn't mean that he has ruled out a run at political office in the future. "I’m not going to say no forever, absolutely not," the Oscar-winning actor told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Wednesday. "But this last year and a half, just considering that sacred position of running for governor of the state of Texas, it was a very conscientious and earnest year, and a process I’m so happy I went through because I became very aware of what matters to me, what I think is best for me and the most of amount of people at the same time."

