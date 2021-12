An already impressive cast for Yellowstone prequel 1883 has gotten an upgrade. Tom Hanks will make an appearance during Ep. 2 of the series, which begins Dec. 19. Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott were the first three stars attached to writer Taylor Sheridan's 19th century drama when it was announced in August. Billy Bob Thornton was added later with rest of the cast filling in with actors like LaMonica Garrett and Isabel May. Hanks' appearance seems to be isolated to a single scene. Deadline shares that he'll appear in a flashback sequence that reveals more about James Dutton's (played by McGraw) backstory.

