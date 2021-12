The Federal Reserve will conclude its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, announcing its decision at 19:00 GMT. Chair Jerome Powell has already dropped some hints as to what to expect after his hawkish pivot last week when he testified before Congress. Most FOMC members seem to be on board with accelerating the pace at which bond purchases are tapered given the relentless rise in inflation. The question is, will they be equally as hawkish when it comes to raising interest rates, or has the Omicron variant upset the rosy outlook for the US economy? Ahead of the meeting, dollar bulls are feeling reinvigorated.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO