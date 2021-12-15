ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cineworld Tumbles After $1 Billion Damages Ruling Over Failed Takeover

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Shares in U.K.-listed cinema operator Cineworld (LON:CINE), plunged by as much as 40% on Wednesday after a Canadian court ruled it had to pay nearly $1 billion damages for...

ph.investing.com

Related
seattlepi.com

Cineplex Wins CA$1.2 Billion Judgment in Busted Cineworld Sale

Cineplex has won a CA$1.2 billion judgment against Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the U.S., over an acquisition deal that collapsed at the height of the pandemic last year. Cineworld is based in London and is the world’s second largest theater chain after AMC. In December 2019, the...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Cineworld ordered to pay Cineplex CAD $1.28bn in damages

Cinema operator Cineworld has been ordered to pay Canadian theatre company Cineplex CAD $1.28bn (£751.57m) in damages and lost transaction costs in relation to its proposed acquisition of the Toronto-based firm. 31.13p. 16:24 16/12/21. 13.20%. 3.63p. 22,647.96. 16:30 16/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,143.88. 16:30 16/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,122.09. 16:30 16/12/21.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Cineplex Wins Lawsuit Against Cineworld In Scrapped Acquisition Deal; Damages Of Nearly $1B Awarded

UPDATED: Cineplex today announced that it had prevailed in its lawsuit against Cineworld Group. The case centered on a deal in which Cineworld was to have acquired Canadian exhibitor Cineplex. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has now ruled that Cineworld “repudiated the transaction to acquire Cineplex.” As a result, Cineplex won damages for breach of contract to the tune of $1.24 billion Canadian. That equates to about $965 million U.S. dollars. In addition, the Canadian court denied Cineworld’s counterclaim. “We are pleased that the Court found Cineplex acted properly throughout this difficult period in our history,” said Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Shimao Shares Tumble After Deal Fuels Governance Concerns

Investing.com – Shares in Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. and its property services were down on Tuesday, with a deal between two of its units continuing to have a ripple effect. Shimao shares slid 11.86% to HK$6.24 ($0.80) by 11:37 PM ET (4:37 AM GMT), while shares in Shimao Services Holdings Ltd (HK: 0873 ) plunged 23.88% to HK$5.42. Shimao Group bonds dropped by about 3 cents on the dollar, reportedly leading to falls among Chinese high-yield debt.
STOCKS
American Banker

SocGen CEO takes over compliance after $2.6 billion in fines

Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea is taking over the bank’s risk and compliance functions, seeking greater control over management of the bank’s legal affairs after it paid billions of dollars in penalties. Oudea will take over the responsibilities from deputy CEO Diony Lebot, who has overseen remediation...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cerner Shares Surge On Reports Of $30 Billion Oracle Takeover Bid

Cerner Corp. (CERN) - Get Cerner Corporation Report shares surged Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report is preparing to buy the electronic medical records company in a deal worth as much as $30 billion. A takeover of Cerner, the biggest designer...
BUSINESS
The Independent

LV= members fail to back £530m Bain takeover

Members of insurance giant LV= have failed to vote through a deal to sell the business to US private equity giant Bain Capital. Around 1.1 million policyholders voted following a general meeting at the company’s Bournemouth office with 69.4% approving the plans for the £530 million deal. But...
BUSINESS
