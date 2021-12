President Joe Biden is raising mileage standards for cars and trucks sold in the United States in a bid to limit emissions, as the spending bill he counted on to fund the fight against climate change appears to be on life support. The new regulations announced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday reverse more lax standards passed under former president Donald Trump governing how far an automaker's cars must be able to travel on a gallon of gasoline, and show how Biden's White House is using regulatory power to curb emissions. The announcement comes as the president's Build Back Better (BBB) social spending plan may have suffered a mortal blow after a crucial Democratic senator said he would not support the $1.75 trillion proposal. "We followed the science, we listened to stakeholders and we are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that is harming people and our planet -- and save families money at the same time," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said when announcing the standards.

