BCB Group swoops for Germany's Sutor Bank

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz of the centre-left Social Democrats, was sworn in on Wednesday, heading the first three-way coalition since the 1950s. Scholz’s partners in the coalition are the Free Democrats, a free-market liberal party that for decades has been the go-to coalition partner for the centre-right CDU; and the Greens, who were previously part of an SPD-led coalition under Gerhard Schröder from 1998-2005. The departure of Angela Merkel after 16 years is a moment of change, but also continuity. The SPD has been part of Merkel’s coalition for 12 of her 16 years, and continuously since 2013. It has been in government – either as senior or junior partner – for all but four years since 1998. And Scholz himself has been Merkel’s vice-chancellor and finance minister since 2018, sticking closely to the hawkish fiscal policies of his CDU predecessor, Wolfgang Schäuble, until the pandemic opened the taps. Scholz was previously a labour minister in the first Merkel government, then mayor of Hamburg since 2011.

