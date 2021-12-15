Ogury and the Trade Desk Partner to Offer Cutting Edge Programmatic Mobile Advertising for Media Buyers
Ogury, a global technology leader in mobile advertising anchored in privacy protection, today announced a direct integration with the global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk. Media buyers can now access Ogury’s high-performance, privacy-conscious mobile advertising solution directly through The Trade Desk. Marketing Technology News: FLIP Maximizes Earning...martechseries.com
