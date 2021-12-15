Clay Straightened His Hair

My quest for perfect hair will probably never end. There's no product I won't try, a chop I won't take, a tool I won't use. If you're also on this perfect hair journey, I know you understand. While getting trims and using hair protectants is all well and good, it's easier said than done. Trying to grow out your hair while also keeping it healthy and repairing years of damage from hot tools is a difficult task. If you find yourself searching high and low for a product that will seal split ends, stimulate growth, strengthen brittle strands and basically do it all, don't overlook the damage-amending powers of hair masks. And while there are countless hair masks that cater to every problem under the sun, a classic moisturizing mask that reverses damage can never be replaced.

