ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

S-H defeats WCC, 70-45

Jonesboro Sun
 5 days ago

Sloan-Hendrix defeated the White County Central Bears, 70-45, in senior boys basketball on Dec....

www.jonesborosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
newsdakota.com

Oakes Defeats Ellendale 70-23

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Oakes won handily against Ellendale Friday night by a final score of 70-23. It was all Oakes from the start, forcing turnovers, making layups and being able to score in the half-court offense as well. Oakes Junior Laikyn Roney scored 14 first quarter points. Ellendale...
ELLENDALE, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Murphy
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Small schools do well in area basketball rankings

A reader raised an interesting question the other day: Why don’t we split our high school basketball rankings into large and small schools?. After all, that’s how we do it with our football rankings, with one set for teams in Classes 1A through 3A, and another for 4A through 6A. The thought of splitting our basketball rankings thusly has occasionally crossed my mind.
TUPELO, MS
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose hustles to 75-63 boys basketball win over Century

The visiting Indians dominate the Jaguars on the boards and pull away late in nonleague win in Hillsboro.No players, no problem. Playing without one of their key contributors, Lukas McNabb, the 5A Scappoose boys basketball team travelled to 6A Century and defeated the Jaguars 75-63 Friday night, Dec. 17, at Century High School. Junior post Skyler Schmidt led the Indians with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Malcolm Harrison chipped-in 22 points to go along with 12 boards. But beyond the stat sheet it was their effort and overall gritty nature that propelled the visiting Indians to ultimately pull...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
KCBY

Men's Basketball: No. 1 Baylor defeats Oregon, 78-70

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon led nearly the entire first half and for a few minutes after halftime before No. 1 Baylor used a surge midway through the second half to beat the Ducks in a nonconference matchup Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena, 78-70. After leading by as much as 10 in the first half, the Ducks took a 49-46 lead early in the second half on a jumper by De'Vion Harmon, who scored 18 points Saturday. But the Bears took command with a 17-2 run during which Oregon committed four turnovers, and the UO men got no closer than six the rest of the way.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcc#Boys Basketball#Imboden
Hastings Tribune

Bobcats fall to St. Mary's 65-45

Saturday’s Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic at Lynn Farrell Arena was a tale of two halves for the Blue Hill Bobcats. A comfortable halftime lead was soon wiped away by Class D-1 No. 4 O’Neill St. Mary’s in the blink of an eye. The 33-27 halftime edge was...
BLUE HILL, NE
MLive.com

Slow start helps sink Jackson in loss to Sexton

LANSING -- The Lansing Sexton boys basketball team scored the first 11 points of the game on Saturday against Jackson, and wound up winning by 11, beating the Vikings 56-45. After digging itself the early deficit, Jackson was able to keep the Big Reds from pulling away, but could never make much of a run to keep things closer.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KREM2

Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard named WCC Player of the Week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard has been named the West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Nembhard is the second Gonzaga player to receive the honor this season, as Drew Timme was named player of the week on Nov. 15. The 21-year-old point guard...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy