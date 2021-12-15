S-H defeats WCC, 70-45

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon led nearly the entire first half and for a few minutes after halftime before No. 1 Baylor used a surge midway through the second half to beat the Ducks in a nonconference matchup Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena, 78-70. After leading by as much as 10 in the first half, the Ducks took a 49-46 lead early in the second half on a jumper by De'Vion Harmon, who scored 18 points Saturday. But the Bears took command with a 17-2 run during which Oregon committed four turnovers, and the UO men got no closer than six the rest of the way.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO