Apple released macOS 12.2 beta yesterday but did not share any release notes. Users have been quick to dig in and find a few changes that they might like. While the new macOS Monterey 12.2 beta still does not include Universal Control, as expected, it has a few useful new features. So far, users have found that Apple is working on native Apple Music and Apple TV app experiences, which use AppKit instead of web views. Safari also makes full use of 120Hz ProMotion to provide smooth scrolling on 2021 MacBook Pro models.

