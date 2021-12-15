GBP EUR Unmoved with Unemployment, Furlough Talk

BoE Rate Liftoff Despite BoE’s Cautious Communication. Historical Performance of UK Assets During BoE Hiking Cycles. The Bank of England surprised market participants yet again by raising interest rates by 15bps to 0.25%. I say surprised given that ahead of the December meeting, notorious MPC hawk, such as Saunders cast doubts over a rate rise, having mentioned the potential advantages of delaying a hike in order to assess the impact of Omicron. That said, with the latest inflation reading making the MPC’s November forecast already outdated and the labour market remaining robust post furlough expiration, there was little excuse to not raise rates. Although, while it is a step in the right direction, I would say it is a rather tentative step, given that a 15bps rate hike is not exactly a move that shows a determination to curb inflationary pressures. Although, what it allows now is for the next hike to move in 25bps increments going forward. Yet again, this shows the BoE’s communication leaves very little to be desired when trying to gauge the timing of a BoE rate hike.
