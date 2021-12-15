Give Up the Ego-Drama!

For everyone who has ever been disappointed by, discouraged or disillusioned by church, I am sorry you were wounded by the very people who were supposed to represent Jesus. It is shameful and unacceptable. There are no excuses for churches hurting those entrusted to their care. Hang with me for a moment while I unpack the ugly side of church, but there is hope.
“Do you not know? Have you not heard? The LORD is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
Tis the season for Advent reflection, and so I’ve been doing the work by revisiting a spiritual classic: The Reed of God by twentieth-century British writer Caryll Houselander. I was struck by this truth: how we answer the question “Who is the Christ Child?” is paramount. If Advent is preparation for the Nativity of Our Lord, the most important thing to know is the identity of the baby we are preparing to receive on Christmas Day.
One recent evening, after discovering that one of our children’s godfathers had never read Barbara Robinson’s children’s classic The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, my children wailed in protest. My oldest son ran to the bookshelf and proceeded to read the first chapter aloud to uproarious laughter around the dinner table. I rediscovered this short read from my childhood a couple of years ago, and my children were all hooked. It’s charming and comical, but it’s also one of the very best reminders of the shocking nature of the Christmas story.
Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Although Kim Kardashian recently filed paperwork to be declared legally single, Kanye West is “not giving up without a fight.” According to People, family and marriage are “important” to West, and that he is a “family man at heart whose love and commitment” to his estranged wife and kids “will never change.”
The idea of giving up Christmas may seem shocking, until we learned how it can be a breath of fresh air. Cat Palmer gave up Christmas with her kids! She tells us she wants to give folks permission to ditch things that stress them out, and do what works for their family.
You can show your love in a million or so ways. Here are a few more to help you deepen and sweeten your relationship. You may already be doing some of these. If not, pick one or two and see how it goes. 1. Share what you both love best....
The holidays bring drama and surprises in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! The kids are excited about Christmas, and Eric and Quinn seem to be in a good place. But Brooke remains wary of Taylor’s return and Steffy is furious when Sheila arrives to celebrate the holiday with Finn! This could get complicated!
As the drama continues to heat up on this season of Sister Wives, Garrison and Gabriel refuse to submit to their father Kody Brown. This refusal to submit to their father and his demands provokes a heated conversation between their mother and father. The conversation results in Kody feeling dissed and dismissed by his wife Janelle as she makes it clear she stands with her sons. The conversation also causes Kody to take issue with Janelle’s parenting of their children.
Die Hard a Christmas movie? It might be downright scriptural!. It’s one of those questions in popular culture that we bat around every year with different commentators offering different criteria for what is required to fit the description. For my part, it’s enough that the film is set on Christmas Eve, at a Christmas party, and begins with the theme of reconciling an estranged family in time for holiday celebrations.
Romance takes a predatory turn in You Mean Everything to Me, a film that explores the pattern by which a DJ named Nathan (Ben Rosenfield) begins to grip a vice around the life of Cassandra (Morgan Saylor), a waitress living out of her car after she’s evicted from her sister’s place. Writer-director Bryan Wizemann was inspired by a toxic relationship that befell a female friend of his—one which would go on to similarly troubling circumstances to those we see in the film, as Cassandra is manipulated into working as an erotic dancer at the club where Nathan DJs and, eventually, into the world of sex work against her will.
This hit will undoubtedly be added to my most-played playlist! “Alter Ego” is a flawless piece of art. It depicts a dilemma that most individuals face at least once in their lives. It's that vicious circle, the endless war between the powerless self and inner demons, since it's a no-win battle, unless you find a means to exorcise your demons.
An area PR professional has a new book to help bosses inspire those who work for them, and for employees to recognize when they are stuck in a toxic work environment — and how to get out. Read more here.
During tonight’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, we see Tammy Slaton pull the wool of Nurse Tisa’s eyes. The conversation comes after Tammy and Tisa got into a heated discussion during last week’s episode. Nurse Tisa admits the conversation she has with Tammy moves her to tears. Keep reading for the details.
While many parents choose a name for their baby that is mainstream, others attempt to find a more unique one that will set their child apart. Well one influencer did just that, and while it's causing her kid to stand out, most of the feedback the mom has been getting has been negative. However, she is fighting back and not listening to what the trolls have to say about the name she chose for her daughter.
Comments / 1