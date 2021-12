Rockets at Pistons—Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk remain out for the Pistons. For Houston Kevin Porter and Jalen Green are both out. Christian Wood is questionable with tendinitis in his knee which has forced him to miss the past two games. Armani Brooks questionable with an ankle. Houston has lost four of five with the 116-103 home defeat to the NY Knicks.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO