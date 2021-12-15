ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Honing in on immunity and well-being: “Magical Botanical” crowned as Firmenich’s Flavor of the Year

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article15 Dec 2021 --- Firmenich has revealed its 2022 Flavor of the Year, Magical Botanical, formed by the flavor player as it responds to a transformed society’s need for enhanced well-being and creativity. “We tapped into the creativity of Firmenich’s global flavorists to create something entirely new, inspired...

