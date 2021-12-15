ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea host Everton in the Premier League on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge in their final home game before Christmas.

Thomas Tuchel's European champions got back to winning ways at the weekend against Leeds United with a stoppage time winner from the penalty spot to seal a 3-2 win over Leeds United.

While for Everton, it was a dismal weekend. Rafa Benitez's side were well-beaten by Crystal Palace and will be looking to avoid a similar story on their return to the capital on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45AYTB_0dNJlLjk00
On loan Chelsea midfielder was the star of the show to pile misery on Everton at the weekend.  IMAGO / Sportimage

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Everton on Thursday 16 December:

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will available to watch live on BT Sport and on the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.

Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea were held for the second consecutive game after being held to a goalless draw against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It wasn't the prettiest of performances from a depleted Blues side at Molineux but they claimed a point in difficult circumstances after having their request to postpone the game rejected.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
