Chelsea vs Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea host Everton in the Premier League on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge in their final home game before Christmas.
Thomas Tuchel's European champions got back to winning ways at the weekend against Leeds United with a stoppage time winner from the penalty spot to seal a 3-2 win over Leeds United.
While for Everton, it was a dismal weekend. Rafa Benitez's side were well-beaten by Crystal Palace and will be looking to avoid a similar story on their return to the capital on Thursday.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Everton on Thursday 16 December:
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 14:45 EST
Pacific time: 11:45 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will available to watch live on BT Sport and on the BT Sport App.
US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBCSN.
