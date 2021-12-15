ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marina Granovskaia Dedicates 'Best Club Director' Award to Chelsea's Success on Pitch

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia has credited Thomas Tuchel's side's success on the pitch for her Best Club Director in European football award.

The 46-year-old was named the winner of the award in Italy on Monday which recognised her success off the pitch and in the boardroom.

Granovskaia is Abramovich's right-hand woman, a person who he trusts to run the show at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mt6wg_0dNJlKr100
IMAGO / LaPresse

She has become one of the most respected figures in the game. It has seen Granovskaia pull off shrewd business in negotiations, both in terms of incomings, but also outgoings.

After collecting the award in Turin, she praised the team's success for why she has been named as the recipient for Best Club Director.

She told Tuttosport: "It’s strange to receive a personal award for team’s achievements.

“I didn’t even know it existed, by I am excited to receive it, because it’s the result of the team’s work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEmJu_0dNJlKr100
IMAGO / LaPresse

Granovskaia added: "There isn’t a secret to Chelsea’s successes.

"Or at least, I don’t know it. Otherwise, it would be easier to win year by year. But I know that there is daily teamwork and communication behind every success. Chelsea are a great team on and off the pitch."

Chelsea used to have a trend of appointing Italian managers; Antonio Conte, Roberto Di Matteo, Carlo Ancelotti all part of the Azzurri contingent who have worked in west London.

Now Thomas Tuchel, a German, is at the helm, with Granovskaia saying: “We are not as Italian as we used to be, perhaps this is a German period, but the bond with Italy is still very strong and will never end.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Roberto Di Matteo
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea were held for the second consecutive game after being held to a goalless draw against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It wasn't the prettiest of performances from a depleted Blues side at Molineux but they claimed a point in difficult circumstances after having their request to postpone the game rejected.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turin#European#Italian#Azzurri#German
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Miami Herald

Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday. Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta hails 'strong statement' from Arsenal after Leeds win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed a “strong statement” from his team as they swept past Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road in the Premier League. In the only Premier League game to go ahead on Saturday due to a huge rise in Covid cases among players, Arsenal blew beleaguered Leeds away with a blistering first-half display.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG making serious pitch to Chelsea defender Rudiger

PSG are making a serious pitch to Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger. Off contract in June, Rudiger is resisting Chelsea attempts to secure him to a new deal as he considers his options. BILD says PSG chief Leonardo is making a move for Rudiger and has met with his minders in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Backs Kai Havertz to Succeed After Chelsea Adaptation Period

Thomas Tuchel has backed Kai Havertz to succeed at Chelsea insisting he is 'still growing' ahead of his return from illness. The 22-year-old joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen and had a mixed debut campaign in west London. He contracted Covid-19 in his first couple of months in the English capital, before coming into his own at the end of the season to score the winning goal in the Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
586
Followers
5K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy