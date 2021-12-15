ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China was already facing an economic slowdown in 2022. Now here comes Omicron

By Laura He
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
China's economy is still struggling with real estate woes and fallout from sporadic Covid-19 lockdowns. Throw the global spread of the Omicron variant into the mix and it could be looking at a sharp slowdown next...

ihsmarkit.com

UK Flash PMI signals economic slowdown as Omicron hits service sector, inflation peak in sight as price pressures cool

The flash PMI data show the UK economy being hit once again by COVID-19, with growth slowing sharply at the end of the year led by a steep drop in spending on services by households. Some brighter news came through from manufacturing, where an easing of supply chain delays helped lift production growth, but more importantly also helped take some upward pressure off prices to hint at a peaking of inflation.
BUSINESS
