Paramount+ orders animated adaptation of Big Nate kids’ book series

In what should be an exciting announcement, Paramount+ has just revealed the first look at Halo The Series. While they’ve attached no specific date to its release, the series will debut in 2022. We get a lot of peeks at things to come, but the trailer is by all means a “first look.” There’s not one action shot, and it’s mostly a woman’s voice, who I assume is Master Chief’s mother. But, time will tell if that’s some kind of link between her relationship, and Cortana’s relationship with Master Chief. However, all is not bad, because we get the iconic shot that’s really all the fans need (for now). Have a look, and stay tuned for more news on Halo The Series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO