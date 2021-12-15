ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount+ orders animated adaptation of Big Nate kids’ book series

By Clive Whittingham
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViacomCBS-owned US streaming service Paramount+ has commissioned animated series Big Nate, based on Lincoln Peirce’s best-selling children’s book and comic series, to launch in 2022. Ben Giroux, Dove Cameron, Bryce Charles, Daniel Cohen, Rob...

