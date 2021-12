I cannot think of Russia without thinking of the Dyatlov Pass Incident, a half-century old mystery that has fascinated and stumped everyone who reads about it. In 1959 a group of nine experienced hikers went on a skiing expedition into the Ural Mountains and never came back. A search party found the group dead of a variety of causes: hypothermia, internal bleeding, head trauma and chest trauma. The group’s camp was badly damaged. Rather than finding the group inside their tent, the tent was partially disassembled and cut open from the inside. The group members were found spread out, wearing only socks or in various states of undress in the snow. Some members of the party weren’t found for months as they were buried under 13 feet of snow. A nearby group of hikers recall seeing “orange spheres” in the sky the night the group died. The best theory is that an avalanche caused their deaths, but the bizarre facts of the case don’t neatly fit into any scenario that has been put forth.

