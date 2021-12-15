Irwin Entertainment and Shakira partner on NBC isolation dance format

NBC is going back into the world of dancing reality TV after canceling Jennifer Lopez’s World of Dance earlier this year. In Dancing with Myself, created by former A Little Late With Lilly Singh showrunner John Irwin, a group of dancers will compete in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira. "Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flare and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience," according to Deadline. "As each round of the competition progresses, Shakira and her judging panel provide instant feedback and encouragement, but, ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize." Dancing with Myself is expected to help fill the void left by Fox's So You Think You Can Dance. “I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO