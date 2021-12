This time next week, fans will be starting to get ready to hit theaters to finally check out Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the Sony and Marvel Studios production will likely go on to become the biggest movies to hit theaters this year. Because of the fan following the movie has had in the months leading up to its release, the feature has been subjected to more leaks and spoilers than usual. Now, just days before the film's release, one of the biggest leaks yet may have surfaced.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO